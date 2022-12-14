New York Yankees star and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter opened up in his docuseries, "The Captain," that his wife, Hannah, was surprised to witness him get misty-eyed after dropping off their daughter for her first day at school.

Apparently, it was Derek's eldest daughter, Bella's first day of school. As the All-Star waved his daughter goodbye, she cried profusely to see her parents drive off, which brought tears to Derek's eyes.

Catching her husband off-guard, Hannah Jeter teased him about the incident by saying:

"Are you crying? You didn’t cry during your career. You didn’t cry when we got married. You didn’t cry when we get engaged and you’re crying while dropping your daughter off at school.”

Derek responded by saying:

“No no no. It’s just tears.”

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Jeter never cried. Except for the first time he dropped his daughter off at school 🥺 Jeter never cried. Except for the first time he dropped his daughter off at school 🥺 https://t.co/zK03nXZ2qw

"Jeter never cried. Except for the first time he dropped his daughter off at school." - Talkin' Yanks

The first day of school for a child is usually difficult for the parent. So much so that even MLB superstar Derek Jeter couldn't keep his emotions in check.

Derek Jeter had to bribe his daughters to stop them from interrupting his Hall of Fame speech

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter speaks to the fans alongside his daughters Bella(L) and Story as he is honored by the New York Yankees before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Derek Jeter revealed how he tempted his daughters with ice cream to stop them from interrupting his Hall of Fame speech.

“I told them if they stay in their seats, I’d get them some ice cream afterwards,”

He added how his eldest daughter, Bella, wanted him to announce on the mic that she was getting ice cream after the MLB game.

“I’m actually giving a speech. My oldest is tapping me on the shoulder and she said, ‘Tell everyone that I’m getting ice cream after the game.’”

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast." - Derek Jeter

Undeniably, Derek is embracing the role of fatherhood with his three little princesses.

Poll : 0 votes