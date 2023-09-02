In a recent interview with Page Six, Derek Jeter made fun of his wife, Hannah Jeter, saying their children resemble their mother when they are "loud and whiny." Bella, the couple's eldest daughter, was born in August 2017, making the couple parents. In January 2019, Hannah gave birth to Story, who is now four.

In December 2021 and May 2023, two more children were conceived through surrogacy: River, now one-year-old, and Kaius, now three months. Hannah discussed the chaos that comes with raising four kids.

The 33-year-old model told the publication that,

"Biggest adjustment was going from two to three kids."

Since their marriage in July 2016, Derek and Hannah have lived in Florida with their family. On the Instagram app, Derek frequently shares glimpses of his life as a father, including getting his nails done and taking the kids to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Derek Jeter welcomed his newborn son in silence

On May 5, 2023, Derek and Hannah Jeter welcomed their fourth child. However, the former MLB great did share the information on Instagram three days later. The couple kept the details of their newborn to themselves, except for a few images.

The Jeter family's news of a newborn was unexpected, considering that neither Derek nor Hannah announced their pregnancy. Their son just arrived. Jeter occasionally posts pictures of his life with his girls on social media, even though he and his wife strive to keep their kids out of the spotlight.

Although Derek Jeter appreciates his duties as a father, he is also worried about raising four kids at a time. However, he enjoys spending time with his kids, to which a son has recently been added.