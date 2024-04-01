“Happy Easter from the ballpark” - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan and his son Knox enthusiastically support Astros star on game day with festive spirit

Easter couldn't have been better for Alex Bregman, with his family in attendance at Minute Maid Park to cheer for the third baseman.

Recently, Reagan and her son Knox attended the Sunday Easter game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees. While Knox was dressed up in Houston colors, his mom wore a multi-color top with shorts to complete the outfit.

The pair clicked photos from the suit, having delicious meals in the middle of the game and the most adorable of all, Knox cheering for his dad from the booth.

"Happy Easter from the ballpark," Reagan wrote in her post.

However, the Yankees won the game 4-3. Alex Bregman went 0-4 in a dismal outing.

Alex Bregman committed to winning another championship in 2024

The Houston Astros have won two World Series titles in 2017 and 2022. In both title campaigns, Bregman was a key part of the organization.

Now, amid the contract year, Bregman aims to give his best despite the outside noise. While rumors continue to circulate about his extension, Bregman is more focused on his contribution to bringing another title home.

“Nothing changes here, this year or any year,” Bregman said. “We always want the same thing: To get back to October, and then get back to the World Series. It’s why we play the game. It’s why I play the game. And there’s no reason for me to change now.”

Bregman mentioned that his agent, Scott Boras, will handle the contract negotiations for him, and for his part, he is more than willing to return to Astros beyond this season.

The Astros general manager, Dana Brown, is also looking for avenues to make this happen. He already said he wishes Bregman would stay and also disclosed that they will be extending him an offer at some point this season.

According to Chron, Alex Bregman is looking for a contract worth nearly $200 million over the span of six-eight years. If Houston can deliver it, then it's fine, but if not, Insider Joel Sherman believes the Yankees are the best destination for the third baseman.

