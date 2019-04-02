×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

MLB News: Har Mar Superstar sings U.S. National Anthem Ahead Of Minnesota Twins' Home Opener

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
10   //    02 Apr 2019, 03:06 IST

Sean Tillman (a.k.a Har Mar Superstar) blessed the crowd with the national anthem ahead of the Twins' home opener/ Photo Credit: Rodney Skyhook
Sean Tillman (a.k.a Har Mar Superstar) blessed the crowd with the national anthem ahead of the Twins' home opener/ Photo Credit: Rodney Skyhook

Last Thursday was Major League Baseball's official opening day -- two games were played in Japan the week prior -- and for the Minnesota Twins' home opener against the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota's own Har Mar Superstar (birth name: Sean Tillman) blessed the crowd with the National Anthem. His awesome rendition then helped inspire the Twins to a 2-0 victory over the Indians.

Said Har Mar Superstar of the experience via his Twitter account: "Time to review my play. I’m sure you can see me intensely trying to remember the words and time it to 2 F16s flying over. Had a blast! Thanks, @twins & Minnesota!"


In other Har Mar news, his newly formed duo with Sabrina Ellis, Heart Bones, recently played SXSW in Austin, Texas. Last year, The Current shared the duo's "Disappearer" track, while The 405 shared the track entitled "Little Dancer", and Brooklyn Vegan shared the first track "This Time It's Different."

Also involved with opening day festivals for the Twins was Justin Morneau, the Twins’ MVP first baseman in 2006 -- and four-time American League All-Star beyond being a Twin from 2003 to 2013. -- who took on his first Opening Day assignment in the Fox Sports North telecast booth. Morneau threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game on March 28th.

Elsewhere during festivities, 100-year-old World War II veteran Lawrence Cline, of Alexandria, Minnesota raised the American flag. Cline was drafted into the Army at age 22, serving from 1942 through 1945 and spent more than two years overseas, mostly near Australia.

Following WWII, Cline returned to Minnesota and worked for Northern Pacific Railroad, Western Union and Soo Line Railroad, among other companies.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball Minnesota Twins
Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio. He is also the author of the book "Pocket Change: Your Happy Money," as published by Book Web Publishing.
Gonzalez, Berrios guide Twins past Indians 2-0 in opener
RELATED STORY
Cruz hits first homer, Pineda strong as Twins beat Indians
RELATED STORY
Indians escape bases-loaded jam in 9th, hold off Twins 2-1
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Harper, champ Red Sox open, all 30 teams play
RELATED STORY
Twins sign Cruz for DH power, clubhouse leadership
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Stadium follows US financing model
RELATED STORY
MLB: Top 3 players of All-Time
RELATED STORY
'The new Miguel Sano' trimmed down as Twins camp opens
RELATED STORY
AP source: Marwin Gonzalez, Twins agree to $21M, 2-year deal
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Dodgers chase Greinke in 4th inning
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us