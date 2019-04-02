MLB News: Har Mar Superstar sings U.S. National Anthem Ahead Of Minnesota Twins' Home Opener

Sean Tillman (a.k.a Har Mar Superstar) blessed the crowd with the national anthem ahead of the Twins' home opener/ Photo Credit: Rodney Skyhook

Last Thursday was Major League Baseball's official opening day -- two games were played in Japan the week prior -- and for the Minnesota Twins' home opener against the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota's own Har Mar Superstar (birth name: Sean Tillman) blessed the crowd with the National Anthem. His awesome rendition then helped inspire the Twins to a 2-0 victory over the Indians.

Said Har Mar Superstar of the experience via his Twitter account: "Time to review my play. I’m sure you can see me intensely trying to remember the words and time it to 2 F16s flying over. Had a blast! Thanks, @twins & Minnesota!"

Time to review my play. I’m sure you can see me intensely trying to remember the words and time it to 2 F16s flying over. Had a blast! Thanks, @twins & Minnesota! — Har Mar Superstar (@HarMarSuperstar) March 28, 2019

In other Har Mar news, his newly formed duo with Sabrina Ellis, Heart Bones, recently played SXSW in Austin, Texas. Last year, The Current shared the duo's "Disappearer" track, while The 405 shared the track entitled "Little Dancer", and Brooklyn Vegan shared the first track "This Time It's Different."

Also involved with opening day festivals for the Twins was Justin Morneau, the Twins’ MVP first baseman in 2006 -- and four-time American League All-Star beyond being a Twin from 2003 to 2013. -- who took on his first Opening Day assignment in the Fox Sports North telecast booth. Morneau threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game on March 28th.

Elsewhere during festivities, 100-year-old World War II veteran Lawrence Cline, of Alexandria, Minnesota raised the American flag. Cline was drafted into the Army at age 22, serving from 1942 through 1945 and spent more than two years overseas, mostly near Australia.

Following WWII, Cline returned to Minnesota and worked for Northern Pacific Railroad, Western Union and Soo Line Railroad, among other companies.

