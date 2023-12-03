Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is spending the offseason with his loved ones, just like the majority of players across the sport. The slugger recently attended a pre-Christmas gala with his wife Jessica and son Beckham.

Jessica uploaded a picture of the family on her Instagram story.

Mike and Jessica were high school sweethearts. They met during a Spanish class at New Jersey's Millville Senior High School and quickly hit it off. They also attended their senior prom as a couple in 2009.

While Mike was a standout baseball prospect, Jessica played collegiate field hockey for the LVC Dutchmen. Reports also claim that their love for sports brought them even closer.

Mike and Jessica had a winter wedding as they exchanged vows on Dec. 9, 2017, in Allentown, New Jersey. Following their wedding, the couple spent their honeymoon in Hawaii and Bora Bora.

They welcomed their son, Beckham, on July 30, 2020. Mike and Jessica often take to Instagram to upload pictures of the family.

A look at Mike Trout's MLB stats and career honors

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout

The Los Angeles Angels selected Mike Trout in the first round of the 2009 MLB draft. He made his Majors debut in July 2011.

Across 13 seasons with the Angels, Trout has racked up 1,624 hits and 940 home runs with a batting average of .301. He also has recorded 206 stolen bases in 1,489 games.

Trout is an 11-time All-Star and has won nine Silver Slugger awards so far. He has also won three MVP awards and was the recipient of the Hank Aaron Award twice.

In 2023, Trout recorded 81 hits and 18 home runs across 82 games for the Angels. However, despite his impressive displays, Los Angeles failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fourth in the AL West with a 73-89 record.

