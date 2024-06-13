Harold Ramirez Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for veteran slugger after being released by Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have officially released veteran slugger Harold Ramirez. After being designated for assignment last week, the 29-year-old will now find himself on the search for a new home. The release, which many did not see coming, will see a top-tier source of batting hit the open market, which could draw attention from across the MLB.

"Tampa Bay #Rays released RF Harold Ramírez" - @Mat_Germain_

Although Harold Ramirez has never been much of a source of home runs, he has been star in terms of on-base skills. Over his three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Ramirez posted a .300 batting average, which is something that could help him land with a new club.

A look at 3 potential landing spots for Harold Ramirez following his Rays release

#1 - Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are hoping to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020. After re-signing star Cody Bellinger this offseason, the team has made it clear that they are looking to contend this year. Enter Harold Ramirez, who could help bolster one of the team's weaknesses: batting average.

Heading into Thursday's action, the Chicago Cubs rank 25th in the MLB in terms of team batting average (.230). Ramirez could present the Cubs with an immediate upgrade in terms of on-base ability, even if he needs to settle for a role off the bench. He could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for Chicago.

"The #Cubs, for an offseason, thought Harold Ramirez could be a good addition for the offense. Two years later, they have a chance to bring him back." - @CubbiesCrib

#2 - Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled all season long. After coming into the new year with postseason aspirations, the Jays find themselves on the outside looking in.

Similar to the Cubs, getting on base consistently has been an issue for Toronto. Ramirez could be an interesting replacement for Dan Vogelbach, who has struggled all season for the team out of the DH spot.

#3 - Seattle Mariners

Unlike the Blue Jays and the Cubs, the Seattle Mariners find themselves on top of their division. That being said, this does not mean that the team's roster is flawless. In fact, the DH spot has been one of their weaknesses.

World Series champion Mitch Garver has failed to produce much this season, which could incentivize the Mariners to look at Ramirez as a depth bat off the bench.

