Harold Reynolds and Ken Griffey Jr. have been best friends for a long time. As one of the sport's most well-known personalities, Reynolds, 62, collaborates with Griffey, perhaps the sport's most excellent spokesperson. Reynolds is the outgoing three-time Emmy Award winner for MLB Network, and Griffey is a Hall of Famer.

They are now traveling back to Seattle for the 93rd All-Star Game, influencing everything that happens over the following six days.

Ahead of the All-Star Game, Reynolds praised Griffey, telling USA Today:

“He’s like the Piped Piper. When he walks, when he talks, people follow. Junior is so humble, but just his accomplishments, and who he is, he realizes the power of his platform. That’s why he’s doing all of this."

Harold Reynolds has won three Gold Gloves and two All-Star selections. Before taking a stake in the team, Griffey played with the Mariners for 13 years, during which he was the greatest player in franchise history. He has won 10 of his 13 All-Star appearances, 10 Gold Gloves, and four home run titles.

Reynolds will assist in hosting Griffey's inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic on Thursday night. Griffey and Reynolds will speak together at the dinner on Thursday before the tournament on Friday. Reynolds will broadcast the event on MLB Network, featuring 50 athletes from nine historically black colleges and universities.

Harold Reynolds talks about his first opinion of Ken Griffey Jr.

Ken Griffey Jr. was chosen first overall in the 1987 MLB draft, and Harold Reynolds recalls seeing him for the first time when he was a 17-year-old boy having batting practice with the Mariners in the Kingdome.

Reynolds said:

"He had this big ol' Afro and we all knew about his dad, so we were picturing this guy that was going to swing one-handed, hit the ball the other way and run."

Reynolds, currently the lead analyst for MLB Network, played second base for the Mariners at 26. He was a seasoned professional who had just returned from his first All-Star Game for Seattle. But he was aware that this kid, The Kid, was unique.

Before forcing his way onto the Mariners at 19, Griffey spent a year and a half in the minors, playing 129 games at Class A and Double-A.

