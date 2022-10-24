New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's absence from Derek Jeter's HOF ceremony caused a major stir in the MLB universe.

In 2017, when the New York Yankees announced that they would retire Derek Jeter's No. 2 jersey, the former All-Star chose to have the ceremony purposely on Mother's Day, i.e., May 14. Several of Jeter's former teammates, like Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams, and Andy Pettitte, were present. Alex Rodriguez's absence was noticeably felt.

On May 14, Rodriguez was in Miami with his mother, Lourdes Rodriguez, as per the 'New York Post.' Although "he was back in New York after 6 p.m," Roriguez headed to dinner at Nobu with his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

Jeter's jersey retirement ceremony started at 6:35 p.m.

Nevertheless, Rodriguez took to Twitter and posted a congratulatory message to Jeter.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD Thank you for the pleasure of playing alongside you for so many years. Congrats, Captain. #JeterNight Thank you for the pleasure of playing alongside you for so many years. Congrats, Captain. #JeterNight https://t.co/tLLITPOs51

"Thank you for the pleasure of playing alongside you for so many years. Congrats, Captain." - @Alex Rodriguez

Once upon a time, Rodriguez and Jeter were close pals. However, after Rodriguez's 2001 'Esquire' magazine interview, their friendship was fractured.

Although there have been instances recently where the duo have addressed their past feud and appeared on podcasts jointly, the friendship between Rodriguez and Jeter is not what it used to be.

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez was absent from Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame induction

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Sept. 8, 2021.

Just as he skipped Jeter's jersey retirement ceremony, Rodriguez was absent from Cooperstown for Jeter's HOF induction as well. But he made sure to congratulate the former Yankees captain on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Rodriguez wrote:

"Congrats to El Capitan on getting inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. Congratulations brotha!!!"

Alex Rodriguez @AROD Congrats to El Capitan on getting inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today.



Congratulations brotha!!! Congrats to El Capitan on getting inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today.Congratulations brotha!!! https://t.co/XsOYWp7kGt

In 2022, Rodriguez made his first Hall Of Fame visit when his friend and Boston Red Sox veteran David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame on July 24.

Poll : 0 votes