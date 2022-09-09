"He is the most dominant pitcher ever" "deGromination!!!!!" - New York Mets fans stunned after pitcher Jacob deGrom consistently retires 12 batters in a row for his last 6 starts

It is to no one's surprise that Jacob deGrom is one of the most dominant starting pitchers of this generation. Despite suffering from injuries the past two seasons, the two-time National League Cy Young winner is back and is shutting down teams.

Stats By STATS @StatsBySTATS



Last 6 starts for @Mets ' Jacob deGrom:

8/7: Retired 17 in a row

8/13: Retired 16 in a row

8/18: Retired 12 in a row

8/25: Retired 13 in a row

8/31: Retired 12 in a row

Today: Retired 12 in a row

Nobody else in last 40 years has retired 12 in a row in more than 4 straight starts

Jacob deGrom was out for almost an entire year until finally returning to the New York Mets in late July. He came back strong and has consistently dominated opposing hitters. In his past six starts, deGrom has retired 12 or more batters in a row. For the past 40 MLB seasons, no other pitcher has done this before.

In his limited time this season, Jacob deGrom has put up some impressive numbers. Although it is a small sample size, deGrom is 5-1 with just a 1.66 ERA. He also has 63 strikeouts in just 43.1 innings pitched.

This comes during a contract year for deGrom as well. The contract extension he recieved from the New York Mets has finally run out, and he will become a free agent after this season. Rumors have arisen that he is seeking a deal worth $50 million per year and could sign with the Atlanta Braves if not the Mets.

Jacob deGrom might be the most valuable player for the Mets at this moment. During a time when the Mets are contending for a World Series title, it is crucial that they keep deGrom on the roster. It would be a shame to see him go to the Atlanta Braves, one of New York's division rivals.

DeGrom has been one of the greatest pitchers of the past decade and will likely dominate for the seasons to come. Let's take a look into his career.

Jacob deGrom might be the best pitcher of this generation

Jacob deGrom came from humble beginnings, being drafted out of college as a shortstop. Now, however, he is one of the most unhittable pitchers in Major League Baseball.

DeGrom has posted a 2.47 ERA in his nine-year career, which is the lowest among active players. He also has 1,568 strikeouts in just 1,305 innings pitched, along with a 0.99 WHIP. These numbers have earned him four All-Star appearances, Rookie of the Year in 2014, and back-to-back Cy Young awards.

Many fans find it a pleasure to see deGrom dominate in Major League Baseball. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and finish his career with full seasons.

