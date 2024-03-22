"He is going to be a stud" - Brewers fans' expectations soar as record-breaking prospect Jackson Chourio makes Opening Day roster

Milwaukee Brewers have announced Jackson Chourio as a part of their Opening Day roster. The Brewers are set to face the New York Mets at the Citi Field stadium on March 28 to start the 2024 season.

Last year, Chourio signed an eight-year contract worth $82 million with the Brewers. In 2023, he was a part of the Double-A side Biloxi Shuckers, where he played 122 games. Chourio batted a slash of .280/.336/.467 with 22 home runs and 89 runs batted in, stole 41 bases, and along with 89 RBIs.

Later in the season, he was promoted to the triple-A side Nashville Sounds, and in 6 games, he slashed .333/.375/.476 with two runs batted in.

Brewers fans are excited about Chourio's inclusion in their Opening Day roster. They hope that the OF will have a great first season at MLB and will surely be a great asset to the team for the present and the future.

One fan wrote:

"This guy is going to be a stud. Still will finish middle of the pack but this has to be exciting for Brewers fans!"

Corbin Burnes' advice to Jackson Chourio following $82 million deal

In January, former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes shared some advice for his then-teammate Jackson Chourio, who signed a $82 million deal with the Brewers in December 2023.

During an interview with Foul Territory, Burnes advised Chourio to be grounded and not selfish in the clubhouse.

"To gel in the clubhouse is probably the best thing. Coming in, you don't want to be the selfish guy. Everyone knows you're going to make $80 million, so don't come in and act like you're better than everyone," Burnes said.

