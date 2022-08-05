“He’s 100% signing with the Yankees” “Bring him home” - New York Yankees fans on Reddit push to get back Didi Gregorius after shortstop gets released by Phillies

New York Yankees fans want the team to sign Didi Gregorius as he is now a free agent. The veteran shortstop was released from the Philadelphia Phillies after his inability to produce for the team.

Gregorius has been nothing short of a flop for the Philadelphia Phillies. All while battling injury, he is batting just .210 with an OPS of only .567. He has also played 63 games for the Phillies this season, and overall has not contributed much to the team.

Didi Gregorius has been in the league since 2012, having spent most of his career in the pinstripes. In five seasons played with the Yankees, Gregorius put up some very respectable numbers. He batted .269, slugged .446, with an OPS of .759, all while having a 15.1 WAR with New York.

Not only were his numbers great, he was one of the main stars during the Yankees' 'transition era.' After Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Jorge Posada all retired by 2014, there were huge shoes to fill.

Before current Yankees stars like Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres were in their primes, it was Didi Gregorius who stood out. He was a dependable player in a very strange era of New York Yankees baseball.

Didi Gregorius was a fan favorite in New York, and was one of the most respected Yankees of recent times. It makes sense that so many fans want to see him in a Yankees uniform once again.

It would be nice to see Gregorius reunite with his old team, and there is a good chance that he will perform better as well. Although the Yankees are stacked, they could use another veteran off the bench, and Gregorius perfectly fits that role.

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball, and look like true World Series contenders this season. However, it seems that in recent years New York has not been able to make it out of the playoffs. Will this year be different for them?

Could this year be the year for the New York Yankees?

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees

The Yankees have the best record in the American League, and it has been that way for most of the season. They currently sit at 70-36, 11 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. They are a shoe-in for the playoffs this season, but can they produce this post-season?

The difference with this Yankees team compared to seasons past is their pitching staff. This was one area that New York tended to lack somewhat, and it would burn them in the playoffs. Now, they have one of the best rotations in the MLB, and every pitcher has been producing for them. Their mix-in of contact hitters, such as Andrew Benintendi, will surely help the squad as well.

The New York Yankees appear to be one of the favorites to win the World Series this year. If they play their cards right, they definitely could be this year's champions.

