“[He’s] very hands-on, great dad!” - When Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton praised his postpartum parenting readiness approach

Astros ace Justin Verlander and American supermodel Kate Upton are among the netizens' most loved couples. The couple started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2017, just some days after the 41-year-old pitcher won the World Series with the Astros.

In 2019, Verlander and Upton had their first child, Genevieve. Upton has often been very vocal about how motherhood has changed her life and discussed that in an interview in the same year.

While talking about Genevieve, the model lauded the MLB star for being always ready to take up duties for their child.

“She (Genevieve) actually is a really good baby. It’s so special and it makes me fall in love with him even more. [He’s] very hands-on, great dad!” Upton said.

Astros ace Justin Verlander throws his first live BP this Spring Training following injury scares

Astros star Justin Verlander had a live BP session, where he pitched for the first time this Spring Training. The nine-time All-Star pitcher has been facing shoulder issues that have forced him to build up slowly at camp this year.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Verlander had his first live BP session and felt optimistic about returning to action soon. Per the reports, the veteran pitcher threw 20 pitches to a pair of prospects on the back fields on Wednesday and hit 93 mph on the radar.

Talking about his first BP session, Verlander said:

"For my first live BP on the back field with nobody there, that's about what I expected."

Verlander should throw a few more BPs on Monday or Tuesday, once the team returns to Minute Maid Park for a few exhibition games. The MLB star would likely need one or two more live batting practice sessions before he goes out on a minor league rehab assignment.

