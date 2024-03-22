"He's not looking for fanfare but just wants to get the job done"- When Roger Maris Jr. likened Aaron Judge's commitment to his father

The New York Yankees' captain, Aaron Judge, has been one of the faces of the club ever since he joined back in 2016. The star slugger has been a team player from the very beginning and his commitment to the game and 'team first' attitude on the ground is appreciated by many.

Back in 2022, the Steinbrenner family invited the Maris family to be in the Yankees stadium as they opened their homestand against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox. The Maris family has always been an integral part of Yankees history because of legendary OF Roger Maris' contribution to the team.

After witnessing Judge live on the field, legendary Yankee Roger Maris Sr.'s son, Maris Jr., appreciated the star slugger for his commitment to baseball and compared his on-field attitude with his father.

“He drops his bat and runs the bases,” Maris said. “He puts his head down and comes across home plate, just like Dad did. Aaron’s not looking for fanfare. He’s just looking out there to get the job done, just like Dad did."

Roger Maris was the first player in MLB's history to hit 61 home runs in a single season in 1961. However, after 61 years, in 2022, Judge broke that record by hitting 62 home runs in a single year, and also won the AL MVP.

Aaron Judge reflects on getting back to the pitch, flunking off injury scares

Aaron Judge opened up on returning to the pitch after several weeks of missing Spring training action. The 5x All-Star was recently facing some abdomen and oblique concerns.

Judge returned to action on Wednesday during the Yankees' Spring Training clash against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Yankees thrashed the Pirates with a 12-0 defeat. Following the game, the former AL MVP expressed his happiness of being back on the field and helping out his team.

"It felt great, I finally got a chance to get out of the cage and get on the field. It was fun being a part of this game tonight, and everybody on the lineup was clicking," Judge said.

Aaron Judge has a big season ahead of him as the Yankees looks forward to topping the AL East division.

