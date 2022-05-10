"He's one of the leaders on this team" - Anthony Rizzo heaps praise on Nestor Cortes as New York Yankees register a decisive series victory over Texas Rangers

The New York Yankees value leadership as one of the key qualitites when selecting players for their roster. From players like Thurmon Munson to legends like Derek Jeter, quality leadership is the key ingredient for the New York Yankees club that has won championships over the years. For left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes, the leadership has combined with the ability to produce a player who is proving to be a major asset to the club.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr.'s 1.41 ERA this season ranks second in the American League behind Seattle's Logan Gilbert (1.36). This is Cortes' third stint with the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have found a star and a leader in left-hander Nestor Cortes

After pitching seven innings before yielding the Texas Rangers' lone hit of the game, Nestor Cortes walked off the mound content with his performance. Over the 7.1 innings of work, the lefty had struck out 11 opponents, and it appears the Yankees needed every shred of dominance Cortes was willing to spare as Aaron Boone's squad was only able to muster a single run in the series finale between the two clubs.

Upon being interviewed after the game, veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo heaped a ton of credit on Cortes' presence as a leader, as well as an athlete.

"He's one of the leaders on this team," Rizzo said smiling. Rizzo was the owner of the only run produced in all of New York on Monday. Rizzo, himself, is being hailed as a leader of the club. After returning to the New York Yankees on a two-year deal, his offensive output has been rivaled only by superstar outfielder Aaron Judge as the two are tied for the team lead in home runs and are among the top sluggers in Major League Baseball.

The key to Cortes' redemption has been his embracing the quirks of his pitching mechanics. It's quite common for pitchers from the island of Cuba to exhibit unique and unorthodox deliveries. Boston Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant would turn his back to the hitter as part of his windup. Orlando "El Duque" Hernandez would kick his leg so high he would tuck his head behind it. Cortes' acceptance of his unique traits will allow him to empower others on his team as he blossoms into a top-notch leader.

