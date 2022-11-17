Politician, business mogul, and former US President Donald Trump's ex-girlfriend Kara Young revealed he once compared her to the Yankees star Derek Jeter on the grounds of her biracial identity.

Kara Young and Donald Trump met at a party in the Hamptons in 1997. The business mogul pursued her. They dated for two years before calling it quits.

In a 2017 New York Times interview, Kara Young recalled Trump bringing up her biracial identity early in their relationship and how he drew a parallel between her and Derek Jeter.

Kara Young explained:

“I didn’t hide my race from Donald Trump. He knew. He would say, ‘You’re like Derek Jeter.’ And I would say, ‘Exactly.’”

"When Trump dated Kara Young, a biracial model, in the 1990s, he told her "You’re like Derek Jeter." On Trump & race." - Kenneth P. Vogel

Many baseball fans are unaware that Derek Jeter is biracial. His father, Charles Jeter, is black, and his mother, Dorothy Connors, is white.

New York Yankees star and HOFer Derek Jeter faced racism while growing up as a biracial kid

Derek Jeter with his family.

In the first episode of the docuseries, "The Captain," the former New York Yankees shortstop described his encounters with prejudice as a biracial child growing up in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Jeter, recalling the lessons his parents taught him, said:

"Since I was very young, I’d have so many people staring at me. My parents did a great job of sitting us down and saying, ‘Look, you’re gonna get looks. People are going to treat you different. You’re gonna deal with racism. You’re gonna deal with prejudice… but you learn how to deal with it.”

"Derek shares the racism he faced: 'I remember being so hurt.'" - New York Post Sports

Jeter also went on to open up about the shocking fact that he was called the n-word by a stranger outside Taco Bell while he was playing for the New York Yankees' Low-A affiliate.

Talking about the incident, Derek mentioned that he was "so hurt" and called it "a reality check.”

However, Derek didn't let any distractions and controversies get in the way of his storied MLB career.

Here are his career highlights and awards:

Hall Of Famer (2020)

14× All-Star (1998–2002, 2004, 2006–2012, 2014)

5× World Series champion (1996, 1998–2000, 2009)

World Series MVP (2000)

AL Rookie of the Year (1996)

5× Gold Glove Award (2004–2006, 2009, 2010)

5× Silver Slugger Award (2006–2009, 2012)

2× AL Hank Aaron Award (2006, 2009)

Roberto Clemente Award (2009)

New York Yankees Captain (2003–2014)

New York Yankees No. 2 Retired

Monument Park Honoree

He retired from baseball in 2014. In 2016, he married Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Hannah Davis. Hannah and Derek have three daughters, Bella, 5, Story, 3, and River, 11 months.

