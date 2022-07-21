“Hearts are broken everywhere” “Hope he gets another ring before the wedding though!” - Nestor Cortes gets engaged following first All-Star, New York Yankees fan tease him on Twitter

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes lit up headlines for his wacky pitching at this year's MLB All-Star game. Since joining the Yankees, he has been known for his deceptive motion. However, he took that to an entirely new level at one of the game's biggest stages.
Cortes has established himself as one of the league's fan favorites for New York. He is one of the few players who is universally loved throughout the MLB. He even has a nickname -- "Nasty Nestor."
Because he is so beloved around the league, it makes sense that many were happy to see him get engaged earlier today.
Soon after Nestor Cortes' proposal was posted on Twitter, fans reacted to the news. This was the perfect timing for this as well, as it was just after Cortes' first MLB All-Star appearance.
Due to his deceptive pitching motion, many fans were joking about Cortes' proposal. Maybe he faked the kneel before?
Fans also joked around, saying that they, among many others, are now left heartbroken.
This was honestly really nice to see from Nestor Cortes, especially after his first All-Star appearance. Although this is off the field, on the field Cortes has been terrific for the New York Yankees this season.
Nasty Nestor Cortes has been solid for the Yankees this season
Although sometimes shrouded by pitchers like Gerrit Cole, Cortes is having a great season in the pinstripes this year. So far this season, Cortes is 7-3 with a 2.63 ERA, with 99 strikeouts in 95.2 innings. He has been one of the primary contributors for the Yankees pitching rotation this year.
New York's rotation has been absolutely locked down to start the season. They currently have the third lowest ERA as a team, at just a 3.03. Their pitching staff is one of the main reasons the New York Yankees have been so dominant this season.
The Yankees currently have the best record in Major League Baseball at 64-28. They are running away with the American League East, as they are 13 games ahead of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. It looks like they are going to easily clinch another division title in the coming weeks.
Nestor Cortes' contribution in the Yankees pitching rotation is is one of the reasons they have been so successful this season. Every fifth day, you know Nasty Nastor is going to give a quality start.