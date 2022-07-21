“Hearts are broken everywhere” “Hope he gets another ring before the wedding though!” - Nestor Cortes gets engaged following first All-Star, New York Yankees fan tease him on Twitter

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes lit up headlines for his wacky pitching at this year's MLB All-Star game. Since joining the Yankees, he has been known for his deceptive motion. However, he took that to an entirely new level at one of the game's biggest stages.

Cortes has established himself as one of the league's fan favorites for New York. He is one of the few players who is universally loved throughout the MLB. He even has a nickname -- "Nasty Nestor."

Because he is so beloved around the league, it makes sense that many were happy to see him get engaged earlier today.

Soon after Nestor Cortes' proposal was posted on Twitter, fans reacted to the news. This was the perfect timing for this as well, as it was just after Cortes' first MLB All-Star appearance.

sventola00 @sammyventola @TalkinYanks All star, engaged, soon to be World Series champ what a year Nestor! @TalkinYanks All star, engaged, soon to be World Series champ what a year Nestor!

Due to his deceptive pitching motion, many fans were joking about Cortes' proposal. Maybe he faked the kneel before?

Pat Pelton @PatPelton @TalkinYanks What kind of fun fakeout windup did he use to drop to the knee? @TalkinYanks What kind of fun fakeout windup did he use to drop to the knee?

Fans also joked around, saying that they, among many others, are now left heartbroken.

This was honestly really nice to see from Nestor Cortes, especially after his first All-Star appearance. Although this is off the field, on the field Cortes has been terrific for the New York Yankees this season.

Nasty Nestor Cortes has been solid for the Yankees this season

Houston Astros v New York Yankees

Although sometimes shrouded by pitchers like Gerrit Cole, Cortes is having a great season in the pinstripes this year. So far this season, Cortes is 7-3 with a 2.63 ERA, with 99 strikeouts in 95.2 innings. He has been one of the primary contributors for the Yankees pitching rotation this year.

L1KE CLOCKWORK @L1KE_CL0CKW0RK @TalkinYanks Only thing left for this dude to do this year is get a ring @TalkinYanks Only thing left for this dude to do this year is get a ring

New York's rotation has been absolutely locked down to start the season. They currently have the third lowest ERA as a team, at just a 3.03. Their pitching staff is one of the main reasons the New York Yankees have been so dominant this season.

Seany @SeanHasBadTakes @TalkinYanks Ok now his turn to get a ring @TalkinYanks Ok now his turn to get a ring

The Yankees currently have the best record in Major League Baseball at 64-28. They are running away with the American League East, as they are 13 games ahead of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. It looks like they are going to easily clinch another division title in the coming weeks.

Nestor Cortes' contribution in the Yankees pitching rotation is is one of the reasons they have been so successful this season. Every fifth day, you know Nasty Nastor is going to give a quality start.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far