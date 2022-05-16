"Hey, can I have the ball?" - Albert Pujols pitches for the first time in his career, San Francisco Giants Silver Slugger requests the ball after a successful hit

Albert Pujols is back playing with the St. Louis Cardinals after an 11-year hiatus. The Cardinals selected Pujols in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB entry draft. The first baseman played for 10 years in the Gateway to the West, where he won the Rookie of the Year Award, three MVP awards, two World Series championships, and 10 All-Star designations.

Pujols was the talk of baseball when he decided to sign a one-year contract with his old club for the 2022 season. The Cards are paying Pujols $2.5 million in what will likely be his last year playing in the MLB. Pujols, however, is still reaching career milestones.

Albert Pujols pitches for the first time in his career, gives up a base hit

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central. With a record of 18-5, they headed into the final game of the series on Sunday against the visiting San Francisco Giants looking for the series win.

The scoring got started early as Paul Goldschmidt lanced a two-run shot off Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon. The Red Birds did not look back. By the fourth inning, they were up 9-0.

"MLB’s newest two-way player, Albert Pujols!" - @ St Louis Cardinals

In the bottom of the ninth, with the Cardinals up 15-2, Pujols came on to try his hand at pitching an inning and hopefully closing out the deal for his guys. Unfortunately, Pujols surrended three earned runs in just one inning, including a pair of home runs to the Giants lineup.

Following his hit against Albert Pujols, Longoria asked if he can keep the ball 🗣



"Evan Longoria had his eye on a piece of memorabilia. Following his hit against Albert Pujols, Longoria asked if he can keep the ball" - @ Sporting News MLB

His first surrendered hit was given up to Giants third baseman Evan Longoria, who was seen smiling and requesting the ball as a piece of memorabilia. The Cardinals would hang on to win the game by a score of 15-6 and Albert Pujols would get through his first inning pitching a game.

Although Pujols was very humble and sanguine about his pitching performance, he is likely under no illusions that he is of more on the pitching mound than in the batter's box.

