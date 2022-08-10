“Hey, you're fired but can you stick around for a few more months?” “I desperately wish Heyward lived up to the contract” - Chicago Cubs fans react to Jason Heyward and Cubs management's agreement to part ways

Just last night, the Chicago Cubs and Jason Heyward came to an agreement that he will be released following this season.

This comes after Heyward went on the injured list. The Cubs plan to keep him around this season as an inactive player.

Jason Heyward has been with the Cubs since 2016 and is one of the last remaining members of the 2016 World Series championship squad. Although he did win a ring with them, Heyward's tenure as a Cub was nothing short of a flop.

During the 2015 off-season, the Chicago Cubs signed Jason Heyward to a deal worth $184 million, which lasts through the 2023 season. His time in Chicago definitely does not equate to this amount of money, however.

As a Cub, Heyward hit .248, slugged just .377, totaling up to a .700 OPS. Those numbers are average at best, but he did have good fielding as he won back-to-back Gold Glove Awards in 2016-17.

Although it is common knowledge that Jason Heyward was not successful with the club, fans do not completely hate him. During a rain delay in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, it was Heyward who gave a motivating speech. This ultimately led to the Cubs World Series victory, and many fans thank him for that.

Heyward will not likely get picked up by any team for next season. He is 33 years old as of today, and he is injury prone. However, hopefully for his case, someone will claim him this off-season and deliver it as a late birthday gift.

Nevertheless, he did have a solid career all around, being an All-Star, winning multiple Gold Glove Awards, and winning a World Series.

It is pretty depressing to see all the members of the 2016 World Series team go away one by one. However, the Chicago Cubs have a promising future ahead of them.

The Chicago Cubs are heading toward a new direction

The Cubs have one of the worst records in Major League Baseball this season. At 44-64, the Cubs are tied for third place in the National League Central. They are 16 games back from first place and have no shot of reaching the playoffs this season.

However, the Cubs do have a very promising future ahead of them. They have multiple young talents who look like they could be stars one day. Although the Cubs are at the bottom this year, they will be fun to watch in the coming years.

