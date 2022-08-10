"Hey, you're doing just great" - Oklahoma Little Leaguer displays exemplary sportsmanship by comforting a tearful opposing pitcher who hit him in the head

As we enter the dog days of summer, the Little League World Series goes full swing. After countless games played from multiple countries, one team will outlast the others and become the 2022 LLWS champion.

The tournament is currently in regionals. Those winners will move on to Williamsport. Regionals features teams from every area of the United States, from New England all the way to the Southwest.

The Southwest Regional Championship was played yesterday between Oklahoma and Texas East, where something pretty ugly happened. A pitcher from the Texas East squad accidentally beaned an Oklahoma batter in the head.

The batter fell to the ground but eventually got back up and made his way to first base. The pitcher felt bad and was very distraught over what he had done. The batter saw this, went to the mound, and gave him a hug and a peptalk.

Although baseball is a very competitive sport, at this age it is about learning moral values and being a part of a team. Sportsmanship is a great thing to have at this age, and this was a perfect display.

In the MLB, if a pitcher hits a batter like that, the batter would likely charge the mound. However, none of that happened on this play. The future of the sport seems to be in good hands.

Little League Baseball and the LLWS are somewhat of a pipeline to the big leagues. Most of the MLB played Little League Baseball at some point in their lives. Some players in the majors actually won the LLWS.

MLB players who played in the Little League World Series

Todd Frazier played for New Jersey in the LLWS in 1998.

Throughout the years, there have been some major stars in the MLB who went through the LLWS as kids. The tournament features the world's best young talent, so it only makes sense that some of these players eventually make their way to the pros. Here are just a few notable players who played in the LLWS.

Cody Bellinger - 2007 LLWS - Los Angeles Dodgers

Perhaps the best current player to play in the LLWS is Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger played for his home state of Nevada in 2007, where the ultimately lost in the U.S. semifinals.

Michael Conforto - 2004 LLWS - Free Agent

Although Conforto is a free agent this year due to injury, he had some great seasons with the New York Mets. He is also the first player ever to play in the LLWS, College World Series, and the MLB World Series.

Todd Frazier - 1998 LLWS - Cincinnati Reds

Frazier played for multiple teams in his career, but perhaps he is most known as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, where he had an All-Star appearance. Frazier's Little League team from New Jersey won the entire thing back in 1998, where they beat Japan in the finals.

