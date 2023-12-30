"His dad looks like he could hit 30+ homers" - Yankees fans marvel over Gleyber Torres' family photo featuring 3 generations of swagger

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres hails from Caracas, Venezuela and was born to Eusebio Torres and Ibelise Castro. Torres married his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth, in April 2017. The couple welcomed their son, Ethan, on March 20, 2022.

On the occasion of the festivities, Torres posted a photo of three generations of his lineage in a single frame. His father, Eusebio Torres and his son, Ethan, who was held by Gleyber, got clicked for a family picture.

However, fans paid attention to his father's physique, with one saying that he looks like he could hit 30+ home runs.

"His dad looks like he could hit 30+ homers next yr," one fan said.

One even went as far as to say that his father looks like MLB star Carlos Correa.

"Why does his dad look like Carlos Correa," another user said.

A look into Gleyber Torres' baseball career

The Venezuelan baseball player was signed as an international free agent by the Chicago Cubs in 2013 for a $1.7 million signing bonus. After spending three years in the minors, Gleyber Torres, along with Adam Warren, Billy McKinney and Rashad Crawford, was traded to the Yankees for closer Aroldis Chapman.

Torres made his MLB debut as the second baseman against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 22, 2018, going 0-for-4. Torres was named to the 2018 All-Star Game after batting .294 with 15 home runs and 42 RBI in 218 at-bats and posting a .905 OPS. He finished third for the AL Rookie of the Year in 2018, trailing winner Shohei Ohtani.

In 2019, Torres was again selected to the All-Star game and finished the season strong, hitting .278 with 38 home runs.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Torres agreed to a one-year, $9.95 million contract with the Yankees. Gleyber Torres had a .273 batting average, 25 home runs, 68 RBIs and 13 stolen bases this year.

