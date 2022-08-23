"Holy s**t that doesn't seem real" "The greats are just different" - MLB Twitter stunned by 42-year-old Albert Pujols' staggering figures

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is 42 years old and crushing baseballs like he is 25. Over the past 10 games he has played, Pujols has a 1.300 slugging percentage, which is phenomenal for someone about to retire. This is actually his highest slugging percentage in his career over a 10-game span.

In those past 10 games, Pujols has hit seven home runs and batted an outstanding .548 with an OPS of almost 2.000. Numbers like this are unheard of, even in a small sample size like this. It is all the more impressive that Pujols is the oldest player in baseball.

Not only is Pujols currently dominating, he is also getting extremely close to one of the most difficult milestones in Major League Baseball. Pujols is just seven home runs away from hitting 700 in his career. Only three players have achieved this feat, the last one being Barry Bonds in 2004. Pujols is the only current player in the MLB to approach this number, so everyone is rooting for him.

Mitch @CabronJame5 @MLBRandomStats He apparently stated that he was looking forward to breaking records. @MLBRandomStats He apparently stated that he was looking forward to breaking records.

Andrew Kwon @Andrewkw @MLBRandomStats 700 or not I think this is better even if it's just vs LHP. Hoping for 700. Happy to see vintage Pujols regardless. @MLBRandomStats 700 or not I think this is better even if it's just vs LHP. Hoping for 700. Happy to see vintage Pujols regardless.

Many want Pujols to stick around for another year if he does not reach 700 home runs this season. However, Pujols has made it clear that he will be retiring following this season no matter the outcome. Pujols has spent 22 seasons in the MLB, which is more than most players ever will.

Brad @mottled_paws @MLBRandomStats Gonna need it to get to 700 unless he plans on coming back @MLBRandomStats Gonna need it to get to 700 unless he plans on coming back

Even in his age 42 season, Albert Pujols is still proving that he can be elite. Through 72 games played this season, Pujols is batting .277 and slugging .530 with an .880 OPS. He has 14 home runs in total this year. No one expected him to do so well on the way out. The MLB is not going to be the same without Pujols. Let's take a look into the illustrious career of Albert Pujols.

Albert Pujols is a generational talent, and he will be missed

St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Since entering the league in 2001, Albert Pujols has established himself as one of the best players in the game. Throughout his 22-year career, Pujols has been named to 11 All-Star Games and has won six Silver-Slugger Awards and two Gold Glove Awards. He also has won the National League MVP Award on three separate occasions in 2005, 2008, and 2009.

When it comes to his total stats, Pujols ranks the active leader in almost everything. He has 3,357 hits, 681 doubles, and 2,188 RBIs throughout his career. He also has a career slash line of .297/.375/.543, which is among the greatest players of all time.

Jasonharrod21 @jasonharrod21 @MLBRandomStats @ryanpropz He’s so awesome he should get two inductions into the HoF @MLBRandomStats @ryanpropz He’s so awesome he should get two inductions into the HoF

It is sad to see Albert Pujols retire from the game of baseball as he has shaped an entire generation of young players. Hopefully, we will get to see him hit No. 700 before he goes.

