"Honestly a solid temporary fill in for Tim Anderson" "Finally a white Sox player I can root for" - Chicago White Sox fans react to Elvis Andrus signing amid Tim Anderson's injury

Just minutes ago, the Chicago White Sox signed veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus to the squad. This comes after White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson was sidelined after undergoing surgery on his hand. Chicago needed a quick replacement, and Andrus' has a lot of playing experience.

Last week, the news broke that Anderson will miss the next six weeks after his hand surgery. Anderson required surgery to repair a torn muscle in his middle finger. This loss is substantial for the Chicago White Sox, who are currently fighting for first place in the American League Central.

Tim Anderson has been one of the best players in the league at his position so far this season. Through 79 games played with the White Sox, Anderson had a .301 batting average with 100 hits on the season. His efforts this year earned him a trip to the All-Star Game.

Since 2019, Anderson has been a cornerstone for the White Sox. Anderson has put up a slashline of .318/.347/.474 since his breakout season. He is also a two-time All-Star and holds the 2019 batting title.

Prior to signing with the Chicago White Sox, Elvis Andrus was starting games for the Oakland Athletics. During his time spent in Oakland this season, Andrus batted .237 with 24 doubles, decent but not nearly as good as Tim Anderson.

However, Andrus has been in the MLB since 2009 and has a lot of experience, which the young Chicago players will benefit from. His solid glove at shortstop will also greatly help a White Sox team that is subpar in the field.

Regardless, the White Sox cannot lose focus now if they want to win the AL Central. There are only a few weeks left in the season, and Chicago still has a shot to take the division.

The Chicago White Sox need to put their foot on the gas

Although the White Sox currently sit in third place in the AL Central, they are just two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place. This is easily achievable, and all it takes is a good run from the White Sox. It certainly does not help that Tim Anderson will not be with the squad, but it is still possible.

Although this season has been somewhat of a disappointment for the Chicago White Sox, it will all be worth it if they can land a division title.

