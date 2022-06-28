"Hotty Toddy!!! NCAA Baseball National Champions!!!" "Way to go Rebels!" - Baseball fans react to Ole Miss’ magical College World Series win

With a 4-2 win over the University of Oklahoma, the University of Mississippi took home the College World Series trophy on Sunday, June 26. After weeks of play between 64 of the best college baseball teams in the United States, the stones are finally set. The Ole Miss Rebels are the college national champions.
Ole Miss was doubted as a team from the start. They were not ranked in the top 25 at the end of the regular season. They were also the last seed of the eight teams to reach Omaha. However, the Rebels defied all odds during the College World Series tournament, going 10-1 and sweeping Oklahoma to win the national title.
The Rebels made history with this victory. It is the program's first title ever since their inception back in 1893. Although Ole Miss has been one of the most competitive teams in college baseball throughout recent years, they have always fellen short of the championship until this year.
Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma with ease. The Rebels handily beat the Sooners with a score of 10-3 in Game 1, thanks to a four-run eighth inning by Ole Miss. During this game, their offense hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, something that has not been accomplished in the College World Series in 24 years.
Since Ole Miss is a fan favorite throughout college baseball, many fans were extremely happy that the Rebels won their first national title. The fans took to Twitter and had only positives to say about the underdog team.
Fans are excited over Ole Miss' College World Series championship win
Since this is the first time the Rebels have won a national title, fans were electrified to see Ole Miss take home the trophy. This is what they had to say.
This fan said no matter what happens next year, Ole Miss still has a title.
This fan also showed his support for the Ole Miss baseball team by cheering them on.
There were also fans who did not believe that this was going to happen. Ole Miss was almost an afterthought when entering the College World Series tournament. However, they dominated and won the championship with ease.
The University of Mississippi really shocked the college baseball world by winning the College World Series. A team that was questioned and doubted all season came into the tournament and absolutely dominated.