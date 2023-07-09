Houston Astros Draft picks 2023: Full list of Astros selections

The Houston Astros go into the 2023 draft with high hopes of bolstering their farm system that has yielded stars like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and others in the past. Houston has a bonus pool of $6,747,900 and possesses the 28th pick in the first round.
Houston Astros Draft Picks by Round
- Round 1, Pick 28
- Round 2, Pick 61
- Round 3, Pick 99
- Round 4, Pick 131
- Round 5, Pick 164
- Round 6, Pick 194
- Round 7, Pick 224
- Round 8, Pick 254
- Round 9, Pick 284
- Round 10, Pick 314
- Round 11, Pick 344
- Round 12, Pick 374
- Round 13, Pick 404
- Round 14, Pick
- Round 15, Pick
- Round 16, Pick
- Round 17, Pick
- Round 18, Pick
- Round 19, Pick
- Round 20, Pick
