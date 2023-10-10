On October 10, the Houston Astros strode into Target Field in Minnesota. Two days earlier, they had dropped Game 2 of the ALDS to the Minnesota Twins to even the first two games of the series in Houston.

In Game 3, the Astros wasted no time in putting their bats to work. In the first inning, Kyle Tucker drove in a single against Sonny Gray, who was the Twins' best pitcher in 2023. One out later, first baseman Jose Abreu crushed a three-run homer over 400 feet to right field. From then on, it was all Astros.

Alex Bregman would hit a solo shot in the fifth to add to the Astros lead. Yordan Alvarez then crushed his fourth home run of the postseason as the Astros left the Twins in the dust, winning the game by a score of 9-1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Final: #Astros 9, Twins 1" - Houston Astros

Expectedly, Houston Astros fans took to X to celebrate their teams victory over the Minnesota Twins. Several rejoiced in the fact that just nine more wins stand between the Astros and a back-to-back World Series victory.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Texas Rangers will be in action against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. If Texas emerges victorious, the ALCS will feature a Lone Star State matchup, with the Astros retaining home field advantage.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After surrendering a succession of early runs, Twins fans turned to psychological tactics to try and throw Astros starter Cristian Javier off of his game. During the bottom of the first inning, legions of fans counted down the pitch clock in unison.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, their efforts were to no avail. Javier struck out nine in five shutout innings. For the 26-year old Dominican, it was his fifth career postseason win.

Houston Astros now appear to be strong favorites to win AL

While the prospective series against the Texas Rangers will not be easy, the Houston Astros seem to be equipped with everything they need. In addition to being able to enjoy offensive production up and down their lineup, their pitching has been beyond solid, and one could even say it has been World Series calibre.

After years of suffering as one of the worst teams in MLB, the Astros now have everything going for them. From pitching, to hitting, to managerial prowess in the form of Dusty Baker, it is becoming harder to envision a scenario in which the Astros fail in their quest for ultimate glory once again.