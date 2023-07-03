Houston Astros fans are concerned about starting pitcher Cristian Javier. One of the top pitchers in the team's rotation, Javier was rocked for a second-straight outing on Monday.

Javier's teammates handed him a 6-0 second-inning lead against the Texas Rangers in a crucial American League West matchup. However, the Rangers went on a tear against him, smacking balls all over Globe Life Field in Arlington and chasing Javier in the fifth inning.

The final damage? Javier allowed eight earned runs on nine hits — including two home runs — over 4-1/3 innings.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome The Astros are probably going to win this game, but this has not been an encouraging outing from Cristian Javier. The Astros are probably going to win this game, but this has not been an encouraging outing from Cristian Javier.

While the Houston Astros went on to win the game 12-11 after rallying for two runs in the top of the ninth inning, Cristian Javier's second-straight poor outing has fans of the orange and blue biting their nails.

Javier was also rocked for six earned runs on eight hits in his previous outing on June 28 against the woebegone St. Louis Cardinals. Although, the Astros also managed to win that game 10-7.

NOBODY believes you @281str09 @Chandler_Rome dude straight up sucks right now. I hope he can turn it around after the All star break. There has to be something they can figure out @Chandler_Rome dude straight up sucks right now. I hope he can turn it around after the All star break. There has to be something they can figure out

Eddie Luza @EddieLuza Pathetic. @Chandler_Rome Javier has already given up 5 runs. Another player gets an extension and goes toPathetic. @Chandler_Rome Javier has already given up 5 runs. Another player gets an extension and goes to 💩 Pathetic.

Cristian Javier still boasts a 7-1 record on the season, thanks to the Houston Astros offense breaking out the bats in nearly every one of his outings. However, his ERA has rocketed up from 2.90 on June 15 to 4.34 after Monday's outing.

Javier also had a rough outing prior to his appearance against the Cardinals. On June 21 against the light-hitting New York Mets, he lasted just 2-1/3 innings after giving up four earned runs on four hits and five walks vs. one of the most disappointing lineups in MLB.

Marcy G. Dyer Christian Author @marcydyer @Chandler_Rome I was encouraged early in the game. He was looking a little more like the old Javi, but he’s still struggling. Not sure what’s going, but I hope they work it out quickly. @Chandler_Rome I was encouraged early in the game. He was looking a little more like the old Javi, but he’s still struggling. Not sure what’s going, but I hope they work it out quickly.

Dennis Smith @DennisS47138904 @Chandler_Rome No, their not. The curse of Dusty strikes again. Stevie Wonder could see Javier was done in the 3rd. @Chandler_Rome No, their not. The curse of Dusty strikes again. Stevie Wonder could see Javier was done in the 3rd.

Cristian Javier finished third in the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year voting and has become a mainstay in the Houston Astros rotation over the past four seasons. He has a sparkling 3.20 ERA over his four-year MLB career, logging 456 strikeouts over 94 total big league games that include 60 starts.

AC Collette @ACallDay1 @Chandler_Rome He hasn't been right most of the season but has been bailed out by great run support. That 7-1 record is highly misleading @Chandler_Rome He hasn't been right most of the season but has been bailed out by great run support. That 7-1 record is highly misleading

Rumors are rolling around Astros Nation that Javier may be suffering from an injury or a dead arm. He has allowed four or more runs in five of his 17 starts this season.

Houston Astros need Cristian Javier to return to form

Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros delivers

Javier is the No. 2 starter on an Astros pitching staff that is struggling with depth this season. Monday's win pulled the defending World Series champions within three games of the AL West-leading Rangers. However, if Houston is to make a serious charge at the postseason this year, they will need a healthy and in-form Javier on the mound.

