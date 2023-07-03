Houston Astros fans are concerned about starting pitcher Cristian Javier. One of the top pitchers in the team's rotation, Javier was rocked for a second-straight outing on Monday.
Javier's teammates handed him a 6-0 second-inning lead against the Texas Rangers in a crucial American League West matchup. However, the Rangers went on a tear against him, smacking balls all over Globe Life Field in Arlington and chasing Javier in the fifth inning.
The final damage? Javier allowed eight earned runs on nine hits — including two home runs — over 4-1/3 innings.
While the Houston Astros went on to win the game 12-11 after rallying for two runs in the top of the ninth inning, Cristian Javier's second-straight poor outing has fans of the orange and blue biting their nails.
Javier was also rocked for six earned runs on eight hits in his previous outing on June 28 against the woebegone St. Louis Cardinals. Although, the Astros also managed to win that game 10-7.
Cristian Javier still boasts a 7-1 record on the season, thanks to the Houston Astros offense breaking out the bats in nearly every one of his outings. However, his ERA has rocketed up from 2.90 on June 15 to 4.34 after Monday's outing.
Javier also had a rough outing prior to his appearance against the Cardinals. On June 21 against the light-hitting New York Mets, he lasted just 2-1/3 innings after giving up four earned runs on four hits and five walks vs. one of the most disappointing lineups in MLB.
Cristian Javier finished third in the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year voting and has become a mainstay in the Houston Astros rotation over the past four seasons. He has a sparkling 3.20 ERA over his four-year MLB career, logging 456 strikeouts over 94 total big league games that include 60 starts.
Rumors are rolling around Astros Nation that Javier may be suffering from an injury or a dead arm. He has allowed four or more runs in five of his 17 starts this season.
Houston Astros need Cristian Javier to return to form
Javier is the No. 2 starter on an Astros pitching staff that is struggling with depth this season. Monday's win pulled the defending World Series champions within three games of the AL West-leading Rangers. However, if Houston is to make a serious charge at the postseason this year, they will need a healthy and in-form Javier on the mound.
