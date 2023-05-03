The Houston Astros faced the San Francisco Giants in a game that saw two firsts for the Astros this season. For the first time this year, the roof at Minute Maid Park was open. Unfortunately, the hosts were shut out by the Giants, with the visitors winning by a 2-0 score.
San Francisco managed to hand Houston their first blanking of the season, although it could have been worse, as they stranded 10 runners on base, while the Astros escaped three bases-loaded jams in the game.
It was not a good night for the Astros. Their pitchers handed out nine walks, including a career-high five from starter Hunter Brown, who lasted just 4-1/3 innings after throwing 96 pitches and allowing two earned runs on four hits.
San Francisco's starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani was excellent. He allowed just three hits over eight innings, which was Houston's lowest hit count in a game this season. Camilo Doval then tossed a clean ninth for his fourth save.
Despite their frustration at the loss, Astros fans were also upset with the umpiring crew. They complained about the night's umpires, particularly regarding three mound visits by the Giants in the bottom of the ninth inning.
However, not all fans were willing to blame the umpires for the loss.
It was a disappointing night for the majority of the announced crowd of 31,701, who watched the game under the stars for the first time this season at Minute Maid Park.
However, with baseball being a supersitious game, Houston Astros fans can probably expect their stadium's retractable roof to be closed when the team plays the rubber game against the San Francisco Giants at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Despite the loss, not all Astros fans have given up hope, as Framber Valdez will be pitching for Houston in the game against Giants starter Logan Webb, who has a record of 1-5 this season.
Houston Astros fall another game off the lead pace in AL West with loss to San Francisco Giants
With Tuesday's loss combined with the Texas Rangers' win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Astros (16-14) fell 2/5 games off the lead pace of the Rangers in the American League West.