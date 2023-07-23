The Athletics defeated the Houston Astros 4-1 on Saturday night to end a nine-game losing run to Houston. Finally, Oakland A's overcame their lousy luck and defeated the Astros. The Oakland A's fans were jubilant after the win. The same cannot be said, though, for Astros supporters. They were furious with Dusky Baker and the entire Astros' management.

After the Astros lose to the Oakland A's, the fans criticized manager Baker. Baker oversees Astros in MLB and has spent 19 seasons in the league, mostly with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andrew @gorbert1971 @Jack473836 @astros That's what a core of 4 auto outs in succession does.

It was a clever lineup from Dusty, who is clearly a saboteur.

No @Jack473836 @astros 17 men left on base. Embarrassing.

Wafi Momin @DocMomin Dusty Baker is a bum of a manager. There. I said it. He has no idea. No foresight. He's been given rosters on a silver platter and has managed one chip. Gtfoh.

Billy Williams @Billy75Williams @astros Fire dusty for not playing Dubon and continuing to play Maldy over Diaz. Diaz is better behind the plate as a catcher and at the plate as a hitter this year by far.

Hailey @HaileyHarlow6 @astros That was kinda embarrassing. Win tomorrow please

Johnathon Lee @Johnathonlee @astros We would be in first place if dusty baker weren’t in charge no question

LeyvaSportsFlava @XFactor2006 @astros Wasted opportunity, this lineup, Javier pitching his heart, and the bullpen got exposed again. Come on, boys! Can't win ball games with only one run. #Astros #Astros baseball

Shannon Davidson @LosShananiganz @astros I don’t understand why y’all can’t win every game.

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics match summary

The Athletics defeated the Astros 4-1 on Saturday night to end a nine-game losing streak to Houston in MLB. This happened thanks to a go-ahead two-run single by Jace Peterson in the sixth inning and Zack Gelof's first major league home run in the seventh.

In the eighth, Seth Brown connected for his 10th home run, making it three years in a row that he has hit double digits.

Houston's Alex Bregman ripped up a scoreless tie with a drive to deep left-center against Paul Blackburn in the sixth inning, hitting a home run for the third game in a row. The A's starter has yet to record a decision in seven career games and six starts versus Houston Astros.

Over 5 1/3 innings, he gave up just one run on five hits while striking out five batters and walking three others. Austin Pruitt (2-6) got the final two outs to secure the victory. For the Astros, Kyle Tucker's first-inning double extended their road-hitting streak to 19 games. In the eight previous meetings in 2023, Houston Astros emerged victorious.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!