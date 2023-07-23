The Athletics defeated the Houston Astros 4-1 on Saturday night to end a nine-game losing run to Houston. Finally, Oakland A's overcame their lousy luck and defeated the Astros. The Oakland A's fans were jubilant after the win. The same cannot be said, though, for Astros supporters. They were furious with Dusky Baker and the entire Astros' management.
After the Astros lose to the Oakland A's, the fans criticized manager Baker. Baker oversees Astros in MLB and has spent 19 seasons in the league, mostly with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics match summary
The Athletics defeated the Astros 4-1 on Saturday night to end a nine-game losing streak to Houston in MLB. This happened thanks to a go-ahead two-run single by Jace Peterson in the sixth inning and Zack Gelof's first major league home run in the seventh.
In the eighth, Seth Brown connected for his 10th home run, making it three years in a row that he has hit double digits.
Houston's Alex Bregman ripped up a scoreless tie with a drive to deep left-center against Paul Blackburn in the sixth inning, hitting a home run for the third game in a row. The A's starter has yet to record a decision in seven career games and six starts versus Houston Astros.
Over 5 1/3 innings, he gave up just one run on five hits while striking out five batters and walking three others. Austin Pruitt (2-6) got the final two outs to secure the victory. For the Astros, Kyle Tucker's first-inning double extended their road-hitting streak to 19 games. In the eight previous meetings in 2023, Houston Astros emerged victorious.
