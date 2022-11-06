Jeremy Pena had already won the ALCS MVP and put together a tremendous postseason run in his first postseason with the Houston Astros. Following their Game 6 defeat of the Philadelphia Phillies, the shortstop capped off his rookie season with a World Series MVP award.

Understandably excited about both the series win and his impressive performance (and subsequent award), the Astros star sent out a tweet firing up the fan base.

Jeremy Peña @Jpena221 HOUSTON STAND UP!!!! World Series champs!!!! We did that!!! 🤘🏽 HOUSTON STAND UP!!!! World Series champs!!!! We did that!!! 🤘🏽🚀

He told his and the team's fans:

"HOUSTON STAND UP!!!! World Series champs!!!! We did that!!!"

Following an impressive season, Pena has every reason to be excited. So do the fans, as they've found their shortstop for the future after Carlos Correa departed last offseason.

How Jeremy Pena earned World Series MVP

Pena is the third rookie ever to win World Series MVP, joining Livan Hernandez with the 1997 Florida Marlins and Larry Sherry with the 1959 Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Astros shortstop is, however, the first rookie position player to win the award. The star had a hit in every single game of this World Series, including two in the clincher.

He hit .400 (going 10 for 25) with a single home run, the go-ahead shot in the pivotal Game 5 win. He also played sterling defense all six games.

According to CBS Sports, the young shortstop said this about the award:

"Man, where do I even start? It has a lot to do with my family, my upbringing. Shoutout to my teammates as well. They took me in since day one. They gave me the confidence to just go out and play my game and, yeah, shoutout to them, man. This is special."

While other Astros teammates struggled, Pena did not. His infield counterpart at second base, Jose Altuve, struggled mightily for much of the postseason, not getting his first hit until well into the ALCS.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

While Altuve struggled in the leadoff spot, the rookie shortstop showed poise in the two-hole and was able to often start rallies himself. He singled ahead of what would be the game-winning home run by Yordan Alvarez in Game 6.

