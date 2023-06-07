Alex Rodriguez briefly dated fitness guru Kathryn Padgett after his break up with Jennifer Lopez. According to reports, Rodriguez and Padgett struck a romantic relationship early in 2022 but called it quits in September later that year.

A source revealed that the split was amicable and the pair remain on good terms. Nonetheless, Padgett has always been focused on her job and the dietician has helped several celebrities throughout her career.

Recently, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, widely known as the Cavinder twins on TikTok, praised Padgett for helping them with their eating disorder.

The basketball-playing duo have now amassed a huge fan following and made a small fortune through their NIL (name, image and likeness) deals.

In a candid 29-minute YouTube video the Cavinder twins revealed that they sought assistance from Padgett and the fitness model was quick to help the sisters get back to their "best selves."

Padgett addressed the twins' unsustainable eating habits and focused on increasing their carbohydrate intake. This was crucial as it helped them perform at a better level when they played in the NCAA.

The Cavinder twins recently graduated from the University of Miami. They chose not to utilize their fifth year of eligibility and instead explore opportunities outside of college basketball.

Multiple reports also claim that Padgett helped Rodriguez with his diet while the two were in a relationship.

Alex Rodriguez's MLB stats and career honors

Alex Rodriguez played 22 seasons in the MLB. He has stints with the Seattle Mariners (1994–2000), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and New York Yankees (2004–2016).

The former shortstop racked up 3,115 hits and 696 home runs with a .295 batting average.

Rodriguez won the World Series in 2009 with the Yankees. He won three AL MVP awards and earned 14 All-Star honors. The player also won two Golden Glove awards, 10 Silver Slugger awards and was the AL home run leader on five occasions.

Rodriguez announced his retirement from the MLB in 2016.

