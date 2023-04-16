How can I watch MLB in the UK? TV channels, broadcast schedule, and more

The MLB is getting more popular in the United Kingdom. As more and more people are tuning in to the game, the interest among the public for the sport is growing.

BT Sport is the exclusive home for Major League Baseball. They have exclusive rights to the baseball game and will air the entire season across the platform.

BT Sport has a package that costs around £18 a month for a 24 month contract with £40 upfront costs.

Viewers can also opt for the BT Sport monthly pass, available for a monthly price of £29.99. This monthly pass provides viewers with access to not only MLB games but all other kinds of sports that are broadcasted by BT Sport.

The platform can be watched live and on demand through PS4, Apple TV, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV’s and Web Players.

Sky Packages also includes BT Sports for £29.99 a month. It will cost an upfront of £20 if chosen for 12 months, otherwise, it costs £35.

Finally, BT Sport's monthly pass also includes access to BT Sport Ultimate, which is the best way to watch high-quality MLB games with family.

BT Sport MLB broadcast schedule

MLB on BT Sports

The MLB is back on BT Sport and you can watch eight games every week throughout the 2023 campaign, starting from opening day at the Yankees Stadium. Viewers can stay informed of the broadcast timings, matches, and storylines in the MLB through the ESPN program "Baseball in the UK."

Here are the MLB games being broadcast from April 17 to April 20 on BT Sport.

Rangers vs Astros - April 17 at 12 a.m. on BT Sport 1HD

Angels vs Red Sox - April 17 at 4 p.m. on BT Sport 2HD

Giants vs Marlins - April 17 at 11:30 p.m. on BT Sport 2HD

Phillies vs White Sox - April 19 at 12 a.m. on BT Sport 2HD

Braves vs Padres - April 19 at 2:30 a.m. on BT Sport 3HD

Mets vs Dodgers - April 19 at 8 p.m. on BT Sport 3HD

Angels vs Yankees - April 20 at 12 a.m. on BT Sport 1HD

