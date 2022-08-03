“How classy of him” “I’m sure the fan was a clown but Garrett has never been far behind” - MLB world reacts to Amir Garrett throwing drink at Chicago White Sox fan over a heated argument

Every MLB game has its fair share of player-fan interactions and heckling incidents. However, this was taken to a whole new level when Amir Garrett threw his drink onto a Chicago White Sox fan.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Amir Garrett tossed his drink at a fan Amir Garrett tossed his drink at a fan https://t.co/rPzmLnBIfR

The incident occurred during yesterday's matchup between the White Sox and the Kansas City Royals. The game was a complete blowout, with the Royals losing 9-2. Chicago scored three runs in the first inning alone. Kansas City starter Brad Keller gave up a total of eight earned runs through just 5.2 innings.

Amir Garrett pitched the eighth inning and was the only Kansas City pitcher not to give up an earned run. This makes it confusing why the White Sox fans were heckling him so much.

Angel Noriega @real_noriega @JomboyMedia Lol. Didn’t 2 White Sox fans jump a Royals first base coach on the field years ago? @JomboyMedia Lol. Didn’t 2 White Sox fans jump a Royals first base coach on the field years ago?

Video of the conflict was posted to social media where a lot of people sounded their opinion. Amir Garrett also commented on the disrespect players receive from fans.

CountOnAG @Amir_Garrett @JomboyMedia Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks. I really wish I could go to someone’s work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life? @JomboyMedia Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks. I really wish I could go to someone’s work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life?

Major League Baseball fans generally gave mixed reviews about the incident between Garrett and the White Sox fan. Some people defended Garrett, saying fans need to be more mature. Garrett himself made a good point saying how odd it would be if he were to go yell at somebody doing their job.

Alex Scherer @Alex_R_Scherer @JomboyMedia The way he’s leaning over the dugout leads me to believe that he was the aggressor here and probably got what he deserved. 🤷🏻‍♂️ @JomboyMedia The way he’s leaning over the dugout leads me to believe that he was the aggressor here and probably got what he deserved. 🤷🏻‍♂️

However, there were also fans saying that Garrett should have been the bigger person. People argue that he is the professional and he is the one making big money, so he should not be interacting with the fans that way.

NYG_PETE @nyg_pete @JomboyMedia Amir Garret proved he wasn’t a professional a long time ago @JomboyMedia Amir Garret proved he wasn’t a professional a long time ago

Dana Lane @DanaLaneSports @JomboyMedia I’m sure the fan was a clown but Garrett has never been far behind. @JomboyMedia I’m sure the fan was a clown but Garrett has never been far behind.

The overwhelming majority of comments were from Detroit Tigers fans bragging about Javier Baez. Garrett and Baez have had a long-lasting beef in the MLB. Baez is the winner as of now.

The Amir Garrett and Javier Baez saga

The fued between Garrett and Baez began during a Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds.

This feud between Amir Garrett and Javier Baez started back in 2018, when both were in the National League Central. Garrett played for the Cincinnati Reds and Baez played for the Chicago Cubs, so the two often faced each other.

It all started when Garrett struck out Baez late in the game. After striking him out, Garrett stared him down, causing an all-out brawl between the two teams. Then, three seasons later, Baez hit a walk-off against Garrett and got the last laugh.

Now, both players are on American League Central teams. When the two last faced off, they were seen jawing at each other, but not much came from it. Both men are very competitive, fiery players, and it is always exciting when they face off.

