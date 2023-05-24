How did Cotton Nash die? Cause of death explored as beloved multi-sport athlete who played in MLB and NBA passes away

Multi-sport athlete Cotton Nash tragically passed away aged 80 on Tuesday. Nash attended the University of Kentucky and later played in the NBA, ABA, and MLB. His death was announced by the school after being informed by his son, Patrick.

Nash was hospitalized at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky in the early hours of Tuesday. His cause of death was not specified but some reports suggest that Nash died of natural causes.

Our hearts go out to the Nash family A 3x All-American and a Kentucky legend.Our hearts go out to the Nash family A 3x All-American and a Kentucky legend.Our hearts go out to the Nash family 💙 https://t.co/d9TTT7edM7

Fans on social media were also quick to send their tributes to Nash after his passing. Interestingly, Nash was one of just 13 athletes to feature in the NBA and the MLB.

Nash was a three-time All-Southeastern Conference first-team selection for the Kentucky Wildcats. He helped the team win two SEC championships on the court and earned all-SEC Eastern Division honors for their baseball team.

He eventually played for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and San Francisco Warriors. Nash also played for the ABA's Kentucky Colonels.

Nash met his wife, Julie Richey, at the University of Kentucky while attending lectures. They were married in November 1964 and have three children.

Cotton Nash's MLB career and stats

Late Chicago White Sox baseman Cotton Nash

Cotton Nash spent nine seasons playing professional baseball, including three seasons in the Majors. He signed his first pro deal with the Los Angeles Angels in May 1964 but didn't feature for the team.

Nash joined the Chicago White Sox in 1967 and spent one season with the team as a baseman, making his MLB debut in September of that year.

Nash then signed for the Minnesota Twins in 1969 and played with them for two seasons. Across three seasons in the MLB, he recorded three hits and two RBIs with a .188 batting average.

After his stint with the Twins, Nash played for a few minor league teams including the Portland Beavers, Louisville Colonels, and the Denver Bears before eventually drawing curtains on his baseball career in 1972

