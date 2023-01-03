How does Evan Longoria's addition benefit the Diamondbacks?

Evan Longoria is on the move again. The 37-year-old third baseman has signed with a new team, the third team of his career. Today, we are going to see how he will benefit his new team, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Longoria made a name for himself as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. Originally drafted by the team out of California State University in 2006, he made his debut in 2008. Longoria hit 27 home runs and had 85 RBIs in his first season, earning the Rookie of the Year Award.

Evan Longoria signed a sixth-year extension in 2012 worth $100 million. The following season, Longoria hit 25 home runs for the fourth year in his career, tying him with Carlos Pena for the most such seasons in the history of the Rays.

Honest☘️Larry @HonestLarry1 Looking for something else, found this. Evan Longoria with the barehanded save. Looking for something else, found this. Evan Longoria with the barehanded save. https://t.co/JWsh9ssQRe

"Looking for something else, found this. Evan Longoria with the barehanded save," @HonestLarry1 tweeted.

Over the better part of the next decade, Longoria solidified himself as the franchise player for the Tampa Bay Rays. Following the 2017 season, Longoria was traded to the San Francisco Giants for cash and prospects.

Longoria's offensive production slowly began to dwindle with the Giants. His annual home run count slithered to the low teens rather than the mid-20s. Injuries were largely to blame as Longoria has not played a full MLB season since his second year with the Giants in 2019.

In November, the Giants declined a $13 million option with Evan Longoria, making him a free agent. In December, Longoria signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"The Arizona Diamondbacks are signing Evan Longoria to a 1-year deal, per @JonHeyman," Fox Sports: MLB tweeted.

The move will benefit the D-Backs, who are looking to rebuild. Apart from up-and-coming first baseman Christian Walker, nobody on the D-Backs hit more than 20 home runs in 2022. The D-Backs know that Longoria's best days are behind him, but he could provide a lot of foundational support to the younger stars on the team.

Evan Longoria's time in the MLB is likely coming to an end

At the age of 37, Longoria is not long for the league. His best days are behind him, and the Diamondbacks seem keen on milking the last bit of baseball left in him. Expect him to hit around 10 home runs in 2023.

