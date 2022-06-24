“How do you even show up to that arbitration hearing tomorrow if you’re Yankees management?” “With a check with many zeros.” - New York Yankees fans anticipate Aaron Judge arbitration hearing

The New York Yankees and superstar Aaron Judge are set to have an arbitration hearing this Friday. This will set his contract for the 2022 MLB season, and it could potentially give some insight into the off-season.

Judge is a free agent at the end of this season. Since he did not sign a contract extension with New York, this has left the conversation open for him to potentially leave the Yankees. No matter which team he goes to, the contract he is going to get will be large, especially after the historic season he is having.

Aaron Judge is currently putting up sone insane stats and might be the best hitter in baseball today. He has a .304 batting average, a .658 slugging percentage, and a 1.037 OPS. Also, Judge is on pace to hit 60+ home runs, as he has 27 already in just 68 games played. If he were to do this, he would be the first player since the steroid era to hit 60+ home runs in a single season.

MLB @MLB



The chase for the big 6-0 is officially ON. @TheJudge44 is on pace for 65 homers.The chase for the big 6-0 is officially ON. .@TheJudge44 is on pace for 65 homers. The chase for the big 6-0 is officially ON. 👀 https://t.co/vWehSuH7eM

Arbitration hearings are usually done in the offseason, as they determine the contract for the upcoming season. Due to the lockout, however, Judge has to do his in the middle of the season. The New York Yankees are also in a tough spot as Judge declined to sign a contract extension.

The Yankees reported a $17 million salary offer for Judge; whereas Judge's party reported a $21 million salary demand. This has fans wondering what exactly is going to go down during Aaron Judge's arbitration hearing. How are the Yankees going to potentially deny the best player in baseball the money he deserves?

Yankees Analytics Nerds (49-18-3) @YankeesNerds I’m serious, how do you even show up to that arbitration hearing tomorrow if you’re Yankees management? I’m serious, how do you even show up to that arbitration hearing tomorrow if you’re Yankees management?

The hearing and its outcome are going to be very interesting. Yankees fans are on edge to see what happens. This could posssibly set the tone for Aaron Judge and the Yankees in free agency, so it makes sense for fans to be anxious. Here's what Yankee fans had to say.

Yankees fans await Aaron Judge's arbitration hearing

Many fans are advocating for the New York Yankees to just write Judge a blank check. They want Judge on the team no matter what the cost might be.

Rob Doney @RobCrue @YankeesNerds You show up with briefcases full of cash. I’d say about 6 years and $270 million worth. @YankeesNerds You show up with briefcases full of cash. I’d say about 6 years and $270 million worth.

Ryan Veneman @RyanVeneman1 @YankeesNerds You don’t show up to the Arb hearing, you take Judge out to McDonalds, get him a happy meal, and inside the little happy meal box, somehow stuff around 250 million dollars. @YankeesNerds You don’t show up to the Arb hearing, you take Judge out to McDonalds, get him a happy meal, and inside the little happy meal box, somehow stuff around 250 million dollars.

When asked, "What should the Yankees do in the arbitration meeting?" this fan came up with a hilarious solution.

Casey Gerken @highheat208 @YankeesNerds Short meeting. “Go ahead and have a seat. Aaron wins arbitration. Have a nice day.” @YankeesNerds Short meeting. “Go ahead and have a seat. Aaron wins arbitration. Have a nice day.”

Since the hearing is based on this season's salary, the Yankees will not take into consideration his performance this year. Either way, fans still think that Judge deserves the $21 million.

Nestor_News_Network @MachoMa57970310 @YankeesNerds With a 17$ million dollar check. And a yellow bag with $4 million dollars in it. @YankeesNerds With a 17$ million dollar check. And a yellow bag with $4 million dollars in it.

anthony liotta @AnthonyyLiotta @YankeesNerds Unfortunately, they can’t consider anything judge has done this season. Either way, he deserves the 21 mil @YankeesNerds Unfortunately, they can’t consider anything judge has done this season. Either way, he deserves the 21 mil

Lastly, this fan has a hilarious Seinfeld reference about the entire situation.

Cliff Schecter @cliffschecter @YankeesNerds It feels like a moment for Yankees top employee, George Costanza, to handle @YankeesNerds It feels like a moment for Yankees top employee, George Costanza, to handle

This hearing will be very telling for Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. It could possibly determine what happens for the two in the off-season. It is possible that we will not see Judge in pinstripes come next year.

