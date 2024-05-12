On March 5, 2023, the Tampa Bay Rays lost the legendary radio voice of Dave Wills, who had worked as an announcer for Rays games since 2005. Last month, the late Rays announcer was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame for his impactful contributions behind the mic.

Wills, who died at the age of 58, was survived by his wife Liz and their two kids: son Alex and daughter Michelle. Both Liz and Michelle were recently interviewed by Ray's sideline reporter, Tricia Whitaker. The interaction went emotional when Tricia asked the mother-daughter duo to remember Will's legacy.

"How everyone has remembered him," Liz said. "You know, he was kind and that's, that's come through a lot in these, you know, past months and, uh, and I'm so grateful for that.

"Just him as a person, you know, what he brought behind the mic and what he brought to the Tampa Bay community and the Rays themselves," Michelle added.

Dave Wills' legacy celebrated by his broadcast partner at Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Dave Wills was part of the 2024 Hall of Fame class that got enshrined in the club's Hall of Fame. Wills' broadcast partner, Andy Freed, took the podium to celebrate his legacy.

“While many tears have been shed, and we all miss him so dearly, I’d like to say that on this afternoon, we are not here to mourn the loss,” Freed said. “We are here today to celebrate, to honor and, most importantly, to enjoy reliving his 18 years in the Rays' broadcast booth.

“Today, in fact, I can feel Dave’s presence more strongly than ever. Because just as he lived his life, we are here today to have a good time -- a great time. That’s what Dave Wills was all about.” [via MLB.com].

Wills had been a member of the Chicago White Sox radio team for 11 years before joining the Rays in 2005. Wills formerly worked as a broadcaster for the minor league Kane County Cougars in suburban Chicago, as well as Notre Dame football and basketball.

