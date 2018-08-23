Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
How fans of the New York Mets can get some free Shake Shack this summer

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
15   //    23 Aug 2018, 14:30 IST

Shake Shack at New York's Citi Field / Photo provided by the New York Mets
As located in Queens, New York, Citi Field is best known as the home of Major League Baseball's New York Mets. The replacement to the long-standing Shea Stadium, Citi Field not only offers MLB action and top-tier concerts -- performers have included Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, Dead & Company, The Eagles, Journey, and the Zac Brown Band -- but also top-tier cuisine of all backgrounds and price-points.

Regular attendees of Citi Field are likely to feel the gravitational pull near centerfield. Not only is this part of the ballpark home to family-friendly activities, the stadium's beer tent, an easy entrance to McFadden's and the only smoking-friendly area, but it is also where one can find Danny Meyer-helmed spots like Taqueria, Blue Smoke, and Shake Shack.

Shake Shack is known to have the longest lines during a Mets game, especially for fans who arrive less than 30 minutes before first pitch. However, the folks at Citi Field are offering a special deal for Mets fans who attend all remaining home games in 2018. A "Shake Shack Pack" is basically offered for $25 in which attendees not only get a Standing Room Only game ticket, but also a Single ShackBurger and a Shake from the Shake Shack location on-site.

The fine print for the "Shake Shack Pack" is especially minimal. You must purchase this package online, you must present your voucher(s) at the Shake Shack concession stand, and there is a limit of 8 tickets per purchase.

The current Mets season has seen the MLB staple give away over 1 million complimentary items to Citi Field attendees -- including baseball jerseys, gift cards, hats, and bobbleheads -- in addition to a recent WWE Night promotion, which included current WWE Superstars Jeff Hardy, Curt Hawkins and Mickie James. So if you find yourself in New York between the months of April and September, it may be wise to look into a trip to Citi Field, as you will not only see some great action on the field, but also may luck into some fine dining and fun promotions.

