How to get first Lightning Player of MLB The Show 23 Matt Chapman: Tips and tricks to earn required program stars

MLB The Show 23 got its first Monthly Awards Program as we're officially one month into the 2023 MLB season. Unsurprisingly, it was Toronto Blue Jays baseman Matt Chapman who has been named the first Lightning Player of the Game for April.

Champan has enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign at a .350/.437/.615 slash line with five home runs and 21 RBIs across 32 games.

In order to get Matt Chapman as the first lightning player on MLB The Show 23, you need to earn 150 program stars.

The game has a number of ways to earn program stars and the challenge is not as difficult as last year.

The new event is now live and it includes features such as Live Series, Topps Now and Monthly Awards cards with a maximum team rating of 90. Each win in the event will earn you 1 program star in the Monthly Awards program.

This helps reduce the overall work you put in, especially when combined with the Player XP effort to maximize efficiency.

If you wish to play offline and earn rewards, you can start with the Moments on MLB The Show 23 to earn program stars. There are a total of 18 Moments that will award you two program stars each upon fulfillment.

When you get 36 program stars in the reward path, you'll get the two Monthly Award Captains, Mark Prior and Carlos Santana. You’ll also be able to earn four of the 95 overall April Monthly Award Choice Packs to build on your lineup and continue the adventure.

Matt Chapman's Lightning card on MLB The Show 23 is a 99 overall. It features an incredible 114 Con R (batter's contact against right-handed pitchers) and 125 Con L (batter's contact against left-handed pitchers).

Chapman's card also has a 95 Pow R (ability to hit the ball for power against right-handed pitchers) and 102 Pow L (ability to hit the ball for power against left-handed pitchers) and a Clutch rating of 101. These numbers are even more spectacular considering the Toronto Blue Jays star is a third baseman.

Chapman is also renowned as a top outfielder and his stats on the card don't disappoint. The 30-year-old has 90 Fielding, 90 Arm, 87 Reaction and 82 Speed which is extremely impressive.

