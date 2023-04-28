How do I use Pinpoint pitching in MLB The Show 23? Tips and tricks on how to master hurling mode

Pitching is one of the hardest tricks to master in MLB The Show 23. This unique skill requires statistical dominance to go along with savvy tactics and smart decision-making.

Although players may get pumped for a few hits in different styles, there is a technique to pitch regular shutouts even in the toughest difficulty settings. Here, we take a look at some of the tips and tricks that can help with Pinpoint pitching in the baseball simulation.

Mastering Pinpoint pitching is one of the hardest challenges in the latest edition of MLB The Show. It offers one of the most immersive experiences in the game. While this method requires a high learning curve, it eventually produces superior outcomes.

For Pinpoint pitching on an Xbox, you need to use the right thumbstick to trace a pattern with just the right timing so that the cursor reaches the point as the circle comes to a close.

However, for Pinpoint pitching on a PlayStation, you must utilize your controller's left analog stick and mimic the patterns shown on the screen.

In order to get the perfect Pinpoint pitch, you should focus on the flick down rather than the motion of the ball. Moreover, the ball will go all over the place if you’re too early or too far left, even with 100% accuracy.

Hence, you should maintain 85% accuracy and be a millisecond early with 1° towards the right.

It's also important to use the right control stats and settings to maximize the accuracy of your pitch on MLB The Show 23.

What are the different pitching options on MLB The Show 23?

How do I use Pinpoint pitching in MLB The Show 23?

In total, MLB The Show 23 has five different in-game pitching options. This includes classic pitching, pulse pitching, pure analog pitching, meter pitching, and pinpoint pitching.

Each style has its pros and cons. However, you should ideally select the pitching option that suits your game plan.

