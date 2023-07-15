How long are conquest games in MLB The Show 23? Tips and tricks to complete challenges in quickest time

MLB The Show 23 has become a big hit among baseball fans since its release in March. The new content and features offer a brand-new video game experience for players.

One particular game mode that has fascinated players on the Diamond Dynasty is called Conquest, which can give you a large sum of rewards if you invest the right amount of time. However, the game can take up to five or six hours to complete.

To be victorious at Conquest, you need to take control of the entire map. In this game mode, there are territories scattered across the map, with different teams taking up spots on them.

The aim of the game is to conquer those spots and fans from your rivals. Moreover, each number in a territory indicates how many millions of fans are present in that area.

Every map on Conquest has different goals and rewards but the target remains taking over the territory. Once you complete the challenge, you can unlock prized that are hidden and scattered across the map.

Most of the prizes for completing the challenge include Stubs, card packs, Season experience points, and single cards used in Diamond Dynasty.

Tips and tricks to complete Conquest games in quick time in MLB The Show 23

How long are conquest games in MLB The Show 23?

Here's a look at some tips and tricks that you could use to complete the Conquest games in MLB The Show 23:

Surround enemy strongholds - When you control more land, it's easier to move around quickly and steal territory from your opponents. However, you can put them under pressure by surrounding their land and then moving in to take them out.

Capture territory during attacks: While some fans might prefer building a fortress, you must consider capturing open territory as quickly as possible. This helps in reaching your goal faster.

Steal fans in early stages: In the early parts of the campaign when you don't get too many reinforcements, it is ideal to steal fans from your biggest rivals. The game tends to get easier with the more fans and territories that you conquer.

