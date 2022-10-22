While there are the occasional lucky baseball fans who might receive a bat, jersey, or glove from a player, it's the balls hit into the crowd at MLB games that rank among the top free souvenirs at any sporting event. According to www.foulballz.com, roughly 46 foul balls are hit per game, with many of these finding their way into the crowd by either hit or tossed in by players or staff.

Given that an average of 46 baseballs has the potential to find their way into the hands of some lucky fans, it begs the question of how many baseballs the home team has readily available for each game.

In a report published by www.fox43.com, an MLB equipment manager said teams will go through an average of 8 to 10 baseballs per game. This surprising number comes from the fact that they are lost to home runs, fouls, and batting practice. Nowadays, if there is any contact with the dirt, the baseball is instantly discarded and replaced.

At roughly $6 per baseball, home teams pay an estimated $720 per game to meet this demand. The modern life expectancy of an MLB baseball is merely two pitches. So, it's easy to imagine the steep equipment costs that teams need to account for while estimating their operational costs per season.

The evolution of MLB baseballs

It goes without saying that the baseball used in mid-1800s was drastically different from those used in the modern game. The original ball was made from a rubber core from old, melted shoes, wrapped in yarn and leather. The shelf life of these types was low as they were normally made by the pitcher and had a tendency to unravel as the game progressed.

In the mid-1900s, the American and National Leagues came to an agreement to standardize the baseball, settling on a a cushion cork center; layers of yarn and rubber, and finished with a horsehide cover.

In 1976, the MLB began its baseball manufacturing partnership with Rawlings, which continues to this day. While the only notable change to the ball has been the switch from horsehide to cowhide, the baseball used by the MLB has remained largely the same for decades, with minor changes here and there.

Just imagine what modern day sluggers such as Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would do to the baseball used in the 1800s.

