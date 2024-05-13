How many errors has Bobby Witt Jr. made in his career? Exploring the defensive side of the Royals' rising shortstop

Bobby Witt Jr., picked second overall by the Kansas City Royals in the 2019 MLB draft, made his major league debut in 2022. Since then, Witt has played an integral part in offense, hitting .270 in his career. More so, he has also been exceptional at the shortstop position, and stats show him improving every year.

In his rookie year (2022), he played 150 games (423.0 innings), registering a .963 fielding percentage and committing 19 errors that year. The next year (2023), he played 158 games (426.2 innings), improving it to .977 FPCT and committing 12 errors. This year, he has committed three errors in 41 games (118.0 innings) so far.

Overall, in his 2.5-year major league career, he has committed 34 errors. His weighted average comes out to be .971 FPCT across 967.2 innings of work. Delving more into his fielding statistics, here's the breakdown:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Year Innings Putouts Assists Double Play FPCT 2022 423.0 145 349 58 .963 2023 426.2 169 344 69 .977 2024 118.0 45 103 15 .980

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Royals past Brewers with fifth home run of the season

MLB: Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. celebrates in the dugout

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers were up against the Kansas City Royals, where Bobby Witt Jr.'s late-inning home run helped the Royals win 6-4.

Starting with the pitchers, both starters struggled initially before settling in. For the Royals, Brady Singer gave up one run on five hits over 5.1 innings, walking twice and striking out four. Meanwhile, Joe Ross gave up three runs on three hits in 5.0 innings, including two walks and as many strikeouts.

The Brewers scored a run in the first inning, which the Royals answered with two of their own in the leadoff innings. Back-to-back doubles by Maikel Garcia and Witt Jr. were brought home by sac-flys from Vinnie Pasquantino and Michael Massey. The Royals ended the innings with a 2-1 lead.

Massey scored Witt with his second sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. The Brewers scored one in the seventh to keep it close. The Royals, meanwhile scored three, including a solo home run from Bobby Witt Jr. - his fifth of the season - to balloon their lead to 6-2.

“That was a slider,” Witt said. “Those are the pitches you're supposed to hit out when they back up like that.”

The Brewers surged in the ninth with two runs scored, but they fell short as the Royals emerged victorious.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback