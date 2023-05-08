How many kids does Derek Jeter have? Yankee captain's family life explored after birth of son

Over the course of his 22-year career, Derek Jeter never failed to dazzle and mystify. The shortstop was considered one of the best to ever play the game throughout his tenure, all of which was served as a member of the New York Yankees.

During Jeter's time with the New York Yankees, he was a known bachelor. Although he was spotted with several high-profile dates such as Mariah Carey, Jessica Biel, and Minka Kelly among others. Jeter remained unmarried until well after his retirement.

In 2020. after he took a minority leadership stake in the Miami Marlins franchise, Derek Jeter married his long-time girlfriend Hannah Davis. Jeter had been dating the model since 2012 and the engagement had been years in the making.

In August 2017 Hannah and Derek Jeter welcomed their first daughter. Bella Raine. The couple followed up with Story Grey in 2019, and River Rose, who was welcomed into the world in December 2021. On May 8, Jeter took to Twitter to announce the birth of his fourth child and first son, Kaius Green.

"Derek Jeter announces birth of son with wife Hannah: Kaius Green Jeter" - New York Porch Sports

Although the Jeters prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, the daughters have stolen their father's limelight on several occasions. Raine and Story were seen at his Hall of Fame induction in 2020, as well as in a video shared by Jeter of his three daughters giving him a manicure in the summer of 2022.

Derek Jeter traded in glory for family life

Although the Michigan-raised Jeter never won an MVP Award, he led his team to five World Series victories. He was also a 14-time All-Star and Rookie of the Year Award recipient.

When Derek Jeter finally decided to call it quits at the end of the 2016 season, the legend had a .310 batting average to compliment his 260 career home runs and 1311 career RBIs. Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020.

At the time of his retirement, Jeter's 3,465 hits placed him sixth on the all-time leaderboard, a position that his name still occupies.

With the Yankees now last placed in the AL East and their modern hero, Aaron Judge, sidelined, it's not hard to imagine why Yankees fans might want Jeter to suit up again.

