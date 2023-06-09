How many NCAA baseball regional sites are there?

NCAA Baseball has been making waves lately as some of the biggest players are looking to further their playing careers. As some of the top Major League Baseball prospects prepare to take the field, keep reading to understand their playoff format.

Each NCAA level has a bit of a different way of determining their champions on the baseball diamond, but each one goes through regionals to get there. Today, we are going to discuss each division and how they go about their regional play to determine which teams will contend for the College World Series.

Looking at the Division 3 baseball regionals, they will have eight different sites for their super regional rounds. The top eight teams host the best-of-three series with all three games being played at that program's home field.

This took place on May 26-27, 2023, and the eight locations were in Salisbury, MD, Baltimore, MD, Beverly, MA, Marietta, OH, Aurora, IL, La Crosse, WI, Lynchburg, VA, and Marshall, TX. The teams that hosted an NCAA Baseball Super Regional advanced in six of the eight teams advanced to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

How many teams make the D2 2023 NCAA Baseball regionals?

In Division 2, there are 16 different sites for the NCAA Baseball regionals. There are eight different regionals (Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central, and West), but those are divided into two regional brackets. The top two teams in the region will host that portion of the bracket.

In the 2023 tournament, the teams that hosted a regional were California State University, Colorado Mesa University, Angelo State University, Newberry College, North Greenville Univeristy, University of West Florida, University of Tampa, University of Illinois at Springfield, Quincy College, Goldey-Beacom College, Southern New Hampshire University, Missouri Southern State Univeristy, University of Central Missouri, Seton Hill University, and Millersville University of Pennsylvania.

How many teams make the D1 NCAA Baseball regionals?

Division I is extremely similar to how Division II does its regional round. For Division I, there is a Selection Sunday in which the country figures out which 64 teams will battle it out for a chance to win the College World Series. The top 16 teams will host a regional portion of the tournament at their home field.

Each regional consists of four teams and is double-elimination, so they are not playing a series. Instead, the double elimination bracket continues until one winner advances to the round of 16.

The 2023 NCAA Baseball regionals were from June 2-6. The teams that hosted a regional were Auburn, LSU, Virginia, Clemson, Columbia, Coastal Carolina, Miami, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Indiana State, Alabama, and Wake Forest. It does not guarantee victory though, as nine of the 16 teams that hosted a regional tournament advanced to the next round.

