How much did Jose Bautista earn in his career? Net worth of retiring Blue Jays hero, explored

Jose Bautista has been one of the most iconic members of the Toronto Blue Jays over the past decade, enjoying the best seasons of his career with the club. Now, the hard-hitting outfielder will sign a one-day contract with the team to officially retire as a member of the Blue Jays.

"Jose Bautista is signing a 1-day contract to retire with the Toronto Blue Jays, per a team announcement. This is a wonderful opportunity to resurface this ELECTRIC playoff baseball moment!" - @MLBDeadlineNewsaption

The official signing of the one-day contract will be broadcast live on Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET on the team's social media channels. The team also announced that Jose Bautista will be added to the team's 'Level of Excellence' during this weekend's series against the Chicago Cubs.

After the announcement that Bautista would be signing with the Blue Jays prior to his retirement, many fans took a reflective dive into the slugger's career accomplishments, as well as his career earnings.

Throughout his 15-year MLB career, which saw Bautista spend time with multiple teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets. According to the website Spotrac.com, the six-time All-Star earned an estimated $104,918,652 throughout his career.

Rehearsals for Jose Bautista’s #BlueJays Level of Excellence ceremony are in the books. Wow! Fans are in for an emotional walk down memory lane. If you have tickets for Saturday - get here early! On #Sportsnet, it all starts with the pregame show! (Keep tissues handy)" - @thehazelmae

he most successful and lucrative seasons of his career came while he was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. During that chapter of his MLB career, Bautista earned $103,100,000 from his salary alone.

A reflection on Jose Bautista's time with the Toronto Blue Jays

As a member of the Blue Jays, Bautista formed a deal trio with Edwin Encarnacion and Josh Donaldson, helping the franchise reach the ALCS in both 2015 and 2016. It was with Toronto that Bautista earned all six of his All-Star selections, while also recording 288 home runs and 766 RBIs in 1,235 games with the team.

His most iconic moment came during the ALCS against the Texas Rangers. After going down 2-0 in the series, it was do-or-die for Bautista in game 3. The game was tied in the seventh inning before Jose Bautista etched his name in baseball history. The slugging outfielder crushed a three-run home run, delivering the most iconic bat flip of all time. It's a moment that will live on long after his time in the MLB.