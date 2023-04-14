How much will Logan Webb earn in 2023? San Fransico Giants ace's contract details broken down

It could be an interesting season for Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. It truly could be defined by the question "What if?" After it appeared that the team managed to land reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, as well as former All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, the team entered the season without either player on their roster.

Not only was the team unable to secure the signatures of either Aaron Judge or Carlos Correa, the team also said goodbye to some notable stars including Carlos Rodon. Unfortunately, for the Giants, Rodon elected to join the New York Yankees, the same team that managed to re-sign Aaron Judge to a long-term extension.

While Rodon's absence will not be an easy one to replace for the club. the emergence of Logan Webb as a bonafide star pitcher has made the loss a bit easier to stomach.

Not only will the Giants have Webb leading their pitching rotation this season, but for the foreseeable future as the team announced that they have reached an extension with their star pitcher. Webb and the San Francisco Giants reached an agreement on a five-year, $90 million extension, keeping their ace with the team until the end of the 2028 season.

Webb, who is set to make $4.6 million this season, will see his salary grow next year as the new extension kicks in. Beginning next year Webb's salary will grow to $8 million in 2024, $12 million in 2025, $23 million in 2026 and 2027, with the final year paying him $24 million in 2028.

A look at Logan Webb's 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants

Last season for the Giants, Webb finished with a 15-9 record with a 2.90 ERA and 163 strikeouts through 192.1 innings. His stellar breakout season helped him finish 11th in National Cy Young voting. Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins eventually went on to win the award in dominant fashion.

So far this season, Webb has struggled to an 0-3 record with a 4.76 ERA while recording 22 strikeouts. His slow start has only magnified the absence of Carlos Rodon, however, and he should bounce back as the season progresses.

