How to tally 3 holds in MLB The Show 23? Tips and tricks to accomplish challenge in quickest time

One of the most challenging features in MLB The Show 23 is earning a hold.

A hold is basically a pitching statistic that is used for the relievers who are able to protect a lead for their team. To get a hold, players need to protect a lead of not over three runs.

The achievement is given to a pitcher when he enters the game in a save situation and maintains the team's lead until the next relief pitcher enters the game while recording, at least, one out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

More than one reliever can earn a hold in a match. Hence, to get three holds, players must achieve the feat thrice in a game, using three different pitchers.

Interestingly, a pitcher can record both a loss and a hold in the same game. This happens when the reliever exits the game with the lead intact, but the runners he left on the bases score the tying or go-ahead runs.

The best way to tally three holds is by using closing pitchers as they are the most reliable option. Holds are usually achieved late in a game, generally after the fifth inning.

Moreover, you should assess the batters' strengths and weaknesses before deciding on your pitchers. While it can be a tough ask to get three holds in a game on MLB The Show 23, it's certainly not impossible.

What is the best way to earn Stubs on MLB The Show 23?

What is the best way to earn Stubs on MLB The Show 23?

There are several different ways to get Stubs on MLB The Show 23. One expensive method is by purchasing in-game currency with real money.

However, there are other ways to get Stubs without spending a dime.

The easiest way is by selling cards that you don't need. Here, it's important to find the top deals in the marketplace for selling Stubs to maximize the value.

Another way to get Stubs is by playing and winning mini-series championships. Furthermore, playing in showdowns and completing programs will also allow help you boost the number of Stubs in your profile.

Poll : 0 votes