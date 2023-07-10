How to watch MLB All Star Red Carpet Show 2023: Start Time, TV and streaming details

Before the Midsummer Classic, there will be the MLB All Star Red Carpet Show. During this, baseball will take a page out of Hollywood's book and celebrate the iconic players set to take the field on Tuesday night.

The MLB ALL Star Red Carpet Show will begin at 2 pm EST on Tuesday (tomorrow), which gives plenty of time for the event to transpire and for players to then get to the clubhouse and get ready for the game.

On television, this can be viewed exclusively on MLB Network prior to the game beginning, which will be on FOX as it usually is.

What is the MLB All Star Red Carpet Show?

The MLB All Star Red Carpet Show is where players will walk down the aisle with excellent outfits and their friends or partners by their sides. Much like a movie premier, it will be the event to watch before the game.

The MLB All Star Red Carpet Show

The red carpet will start at the intersection of Pike Place and Pine Street in Seattle. It will extend down the street running along the marketplace corridor before taking a left and ending at the main set at the intersection of Pike Place and 1st Avenue.

This is the 18th edition of this event, so it's become a staple of All-Star weekend and that will continue this year in Seattle.

