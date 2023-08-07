Which Cardinals players have also played for the Angels? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 7

Each day, droves of MLB fans awake, only to find themselves checking the Immaculate Grid. Each day, baseball's most popular quiz game releases a new puzzle for users.

Immaculate Grid excersises feature a 3 x 3 puzzle that users need to populate. Along the x and y axes, clues are given to help users put forth the names of eligible MLB stars.

Usually teams are given as hints, but sometimes a statistical value is included instead. On August 7, the Immaculate Grid wanted to know, among other things, which players have played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels. Let's take a look at some viable names.

"Immaculate Grid 127. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels | MLB Immaculate Grid August 7

Albert Pujols is, by far, the most notable player who have enjoyed time with both franchises. The Dominican slugger burst onto the scene in 2001, hitting 37 home runs and 130 RBIs to easily capture the NL Rookie of the Year Award that season. Over the next decade with the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols went on to win three MVP Awards and lead the team to two World Series victories. Pujols shocked and angered Cards fans when he inked a ten-year, $254 million deal with the Angels in 2012. After a decade-long hiatus, Pujols returned to the Cards in 2023 . He hit his 700th career home run before retiring at the end of last season.

"ALBERT PUJOLS HAS DONE IT! 700 CAREER HOME RUNS" - Barstool Sportsbook

Jim Edmonds hit .291/.368/.500 with 26 home runs, and won a Gold Glove in 1997, which was the first season for the Los Angeles Angels under their new name. Prior to the 2000 season, Edmonds was traded to St. Louis. He would go on to win six more Gold Gloves for his play in center field, and was by Pujols' side during the 2006 World Series.

The MVP Award winner during the Cards' fateful 2006 World Series was infielder David Eckstein. As a rookie for the Angels in 2001, Eckstein hit .285 with 4 home runs and 37 RBIs, finishing as a contender in that year's NL Rookie of the Year voting. Eckstein, whose 5'6 frame made him the shortest player in MLB for years, hit 4 RBIs in 5 games against the Detroit Tigers in the 2006 World Series to win the series MVP.

Shit Bsb Players Say @ShitBsbPlyrsSay

pic.twitter.com/JZrVgPEf5P David Eckstein had 0 offers coming out of high school. In 2006 he was the World Series MVP

"David Eckstein had 0 offers coming out of high school. In 2006 he was the World Series MVP" - S**t Bsb Players Say

2019 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Lee Smith also pitched for both teams. Lee's league-best 47 saves in 1991 qualified him for a second-place finish in NL Cy Young Award voting that season. He went on to lead the MLB in the save category in 1992, and again as a member of the 1994 Baltimore Orioles. Lee appeared in 62 games for the Angels in 1995 and 1996 before retiring in 1997.