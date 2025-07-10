“I accidentally fell in love” - When Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton revealed how “insane” MLB schedule left her feeling lonely

Model and influencer Kate Upton had no idea about baseball and its grueling nature before she fell for San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlander. Among all the North American sports, MLB has the busiest schedule as it involves a 162-game regular season schedule, excluding postseason games and spring training.

Players report to spring training camp in mid-February, and if there is a postseason, which Verlander has been a part of a lot, their schedule remains packed from the second month of the year until early November, when typically the World Series ends.

Thus, Upton got overwhelmed when she learned all of this as she shared her thoughts on the "insane" schedule during her appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast in July 2024.

“Being a baseball wife is absolutely insane, like this schedule is wild, it’s so long. I didn’t know,” Upton said. “I accidentally fell in love. I had no idea that there were this many games.”

Upton also shed light on no consecutive off-days during the regular season schedule. She further highlighted how she misses her husband in late October when things matter the most.

“No consecutive off days, only Mondays and Thursdays,” Upton said. “I’m like 'I don’t see him,' especially when you start getting into late playoffs when the baseball is so exciting, but you’re like, ‘I haven’t seen my husband in months, like they better win.’”

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton opens up on how the baseball wife thinks

During the same segment, Kate Upton also delved into what it's like to be a baseball wife. While she may not be happy with the schedule, she has her husband Justin Verlander's best interests at heart.

Upton, who often visits games to watch Verlander pitching, says her experience is one with no control and full of nervousness.

“To watch someone you love out there and have no control, it was a totally new experience, and so it already started this nervous energy running through me like, ‘Oh no!'” Upton said. “And you want them to do well and you want them to feel good, you know, he’s my husband. I want him to come home and be happy and not be disappointed in how he played or what happened.”

Since marrying in 2017, shortly after Verlander's World Series win with the Astros, the couple has prioritized their family while juggling their demanding careers. The two welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, in 2018. Over time, the couple has found balance and with Verlander in the final stages of his career, Upton can rest assured that she'll have her husband fully to herself soon.

